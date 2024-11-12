Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Syensqo Aktie [Valor: 130715514 / ISIN: BE0974464977]
Syensqo - Acquisition of own shares

Syensqo
79.24 EUR 2.40%
Acquisition of own shares 

Brussels, Belgium – November 12, 2024 - 08:30 CET

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA ("Syensqo” or the "Company”) announces that pursuant to its new Share Buyback Program (or the "Program”) announced on September 30, 2024, covering up to €300 million, the Company launches the first tranche of this Program. 

This first tranche started on November 5, 2024 and will run until December 31, 2024 at the latest, and will cover a maximum amount of up to € 50 million (of the € 300 million Program). The Company intends to cancel all shares acquired through this first tranche.

In the framework of its first tranche, Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 220,000 Syensqo shares in the period from 5 November  up to and including 8 November 2024, as follows: 

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€)
05-Nov-24 AQEU 1,530.00 78.09 119,482.14 76.93 78.87
05-Nov-24 CEUX 12,933.00 78.12 1,010,297.51 77.13 78.93
05-Nov-24 XBRU 32,537.00 78.12 2,541,640.77 77.01 78.95
06-Nov-24 AQEU 1,776.00 80.34 142,685.08 78.87 82.77
06-Nov-24 CEUX 15,066.00 80.29 1,209,718.44 78.56 82.92
06-Nov-24 XBRU 38,158.00 80.31 3,064,629.24 78.68 82.92
07-Nov-24 AQEU 2,013.00 80.44 161,918.27 79.46 81.17
07-Nov-24 CEUX 16,278.00 80.46 1,309,749.04 79.35 81.36
07-Nov-24 XBRU 39,709.00 80.60 3,200,450.10 79.33 81.40
08-Nov-24 AQEU 2,013.00 79.22 159,476.70 78.35 80.30
08-Nov-24 CEUX 16,941.00 79.15 1,340,871.68 78.25 80.45
08-Nov-24 XBRU 41,046.00 79.20 3,250,847.30 78.08 80.45
Total 220,000   17,511,766    

As of November 8, 2024, the Company held a total of 1,854,372 own shares, spread out as follows:

  • 220.000 Syensqo shares in the framework of the €300 million Share Buyback Program that started on November 5, 2024; 
  • 983.000 Syensqo shares in the framework of the LTIP Share Buyback Program that ended on October 23, 2024;
  • 651,372 Syensqo shares by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL ("SSOM”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Media 
Sherief Bakr
+44 7920 575 989

Loïc Flament
+32 478 69 74 20 		Bisser Alexandrov
+33 607 635 280

Callie Gauzer
+1 908 642 7363 		Perrine Marchal
+32 478 32 62 72

Laetitia Schreiber
+32 487 74 38 07
investor.relations@syensqo.com
 media.relations@syensqo.com

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo 

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates. 
Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

Investor Relations sources

Attachment


