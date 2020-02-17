17.02.2020 02:00:00

Sydney FC Renew AETOS Partnerships for Third Consecutive AFC Champions League Campaign

SYDNEY, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sydney FC has renewed its partnership with AETOS Capital Group for a third consecutive AFC Champions League campaign.

The deal will see the Australian Forex broker continue to be the Principal Partner of Sydney FC for Asia's most prestigious club competition.

The AETOS logo will take pride of place on the front of the Sky Blues' home and away kits during the AFC Champions League 2020 tournament which begins with Wednesday's match in Japan against J-League Champions Yokohama F. Marinos.

AETOS has supported the Sky Blues since their AFC Champions League 2018 campaign, and this new sponsorship will continue to consolidate both the club and AETOS's influence in the Asia-Pacific market.

Sydney FC Chairman Scott Barlow welcomed AETOS's extension with the club looking forward to their fourth campaign in five years in the Asian tournament.

"We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with AETOS for a third consecutive AFC Champions League campaign," he said.

"We have built an incredibly strong relationship with AETOS and the continuation of our sponsorship is proof of the mutual trust and understanding between our two organisations.

"It is further evidence of the strong and healthy long-term commercial network we have at Sydney FC."

Senior Vice President Councillor Mike Thomas from AETOS Capital Group commented: "AETOS is proud to be continuing as the Principal Partner of Sydney FC for a third successive AFC Champions League tournament.

"We have an extremely healthy partnership with Australia's number one football club and we are heavily committed in our support of the Sky Blues on their 2020 campaign in Asia," he continued.

"We wish Sydney FC's players and staff well in their quest and are looking forward to seeing more Sky Blue success."

Sydney FC have been drawn in Group H and face the Champions of Japan in Yokohama F. Marinos and the Champions of Korea in Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Play-off winners Shanghai SIPG from China make up the fourth team in the group.

About AETOS Capital Group

AETOS Capital Group (AETOS) is a market-leading Australian Forex broker and CFD provider with its corporate headquarters in Sydney, Australia. AETOS is licensed and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, ASIC (AFSL: 313016) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), UK (FCA No.: 592778).

www.aetoscg.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090790/AETOS_Capital_Group.jpg  

