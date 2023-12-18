Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sydbank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2097040 / ISIN: DK0010311471]
18.12.2023 10:12:21

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 50

Company Announcement No 44/2023

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





18 December 2023 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 50
On 6 July 2023 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 600m. The share buyback programme commenced on 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
Announcement

1,761,800		 

556,711,348.00
11 December 2023
12 December 2023
13 December 2023
14 December 2023
15 December 2023		22,000
22,000
22,000
19,000
19,000		287.71
286.66
284.43
288.75
291.41		6,329,620.00
6,306,520.00
6,257,460.00
5,486,250.00
5,536,790.00
Total over week 50104,000 29,916,640.00
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme

1,865,800		 

586,627,988.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S. Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,875,763 own shares, equal to 3.32% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


