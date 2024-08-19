|
19.08.2024 11:23:49
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 33
Company Announcement No 36/2024
|19 August 2024
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 33
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
announcement
1,600,000
581,891,230.00
|12 August 2024
13 August 2024
14 August 2024
15 August 2024
16 August 2024
|20,000
20,000
20,000
19,000
18,000
|342.75
341.44
342.98
344.93
344.88
|6,855,000.00
6,828,800.00
6,859,600.00
6,553,670.00
6,207,840.00
|Total over week 33
|97,000
|33,304,910.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
1,697,000
615,196,140.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,700,656 own shares, equal to 3.11% of the Bank’s share capital.
Analysen zu Sydbank A-S
