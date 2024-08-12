Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’881 0.1%  SPI 15’811 0.1%  Dow 39’498 0.1%  DAX 17’739 0.1%  Euro 0.9485 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’675 0.0%  Gold 2’442 0.4%  Bitcoin 50’782 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8686 0.4%  Öl 80.1 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Galderma133539272Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490
Top News
TMTG-Aktie in Grün: Q2-Ergebnisse von Trump Media - Neuer Streaming-Dienst soll Umsatzwachstum erhöhen
BT Group-Aktie springt an: Bharti-Konzern will sich als Hauptaktionär etablieren
Hannover Rück-Aktie stark: Quartalsergebnis überproportional gesteigert
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
KI-Gesetz tritt in der EU in Kraft - Was das für NVIDIA, Google und Co. bedeutet
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sydbank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2097040 / ISIN: DK0010311471]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.08.2024 10:59:30

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32

Sydbank A-S
338.20 DKK 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

        













Company Announcement No 35/2024

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





12 August 2024 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 32
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

1,498,000		 

547,709,590.00
5 August 2024
6 August 2024
7 August2024
8 August 2024
9 August 2024		19,000
20,000
21,000
22,000
20,000		332.48
330.53
337.28
335.02
340.03		6,317,120.00
6,610,600.00
7,082,880.00
7,370,440.00
6,800,600.00
Total over week 32102,000 34,181,640.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

1,600,000		 

581,891,230.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,602,980 own shares, equal to 2.93% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


Analysen zu Sydbank A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama , TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Dollarama
✅ Eli Lilly and Company

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Gelingt Crowdstrike der Neustart?
08:57 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.08.2024
08:45 SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Erholung zum Wochenschluss
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
08.08.24 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
06.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.08.24 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Dollarama, TransDigm & Eli Lilly and Company mit François Bloch
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’400.00 18.18
Short 12’686.62 13.24 YXSSMU
Short 13’133.51 8.83 2PSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’881.27 12.08.2024 11:04:32
Long 11’420.00 19.61
Long 11’163.47 13.78 SSZMGU
Long 10’676.13 8.83 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Entwicklung von Aktien, Anleihen, BIP auf lange Sicht: Dies erwartet Charles Schwab für die nächsten zehn Jahre
Michael Saylor mit bullisher Prognose: Bitcoin-Kurs langfristig bei 13 Millionen US-Dollar
Tesla-Boss Elon Musk: Welches Vermögenswerte sich bei hoher Inflation auszahlen
Ripple News: XRP Kurs unter Druck – Crash oder Erholung?
US-Präsidentschaftswahl: Das ist über die wirtschaftspolitischen Ziele von Kamala Harris bekannt
So können Anleger von einer Rezession profitieren
SMI in Grün -- DAX fester -- Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
"Leichter Gegenwind": Coinbase sieht einige Hindernisse wegen Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Ripple News: XRP Kursplus trotz verhaltener Rallye
Solana auf Kurs zu 1000 US-Dollar? Experte sieht enormes Potenzial für SOL

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit