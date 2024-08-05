Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Sydbank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2097040 / ISIN: DK0010311471]
05.08.2024

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 31

Sydbank A-S
343.00 DKK -3.22%
Company Announcement No 34/2024

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk





5 August 2024 

Dear Sirs

Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 31
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.

The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:

 Number of sharesVWAPGross value (DKK)
Accumulated, most recent
announcement

1,430,000		 

522,986,710.00
29 July 2024
30 July 2024
31 July 2024
1 August 2024
2 August 2024		12,000
12,000
12,000
15,000
17,000		370.20
371.05
374.67
361.77
347.37		4,442,400.00
4,452,600.00
4,496,040.00
5,426,550.00
5,905,290.00
Total over week 3168,000 24,722,880.00
Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme

1,498,000		 

547,709,590.00

All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.

Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.

Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 1,500,893 own shares, equal to 2.74% of the Bank’s share capital.

Yours sincerely
        
Mark Luscombe        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive

Attachment


