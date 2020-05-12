Sybersound Teams With OTTera To Launch Party Tyme Karaoke App On VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is proud to announce the launch of Party Tyme Karaoke on VIZIO SmartCast TVs. This fun and engaging karaoke application, which is also available on mobile platforms, is powered by white label OTT service OTTera.

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, Party Tyme offers the biggest and best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with more than 15,000 songs to choose from. The catalog contains the hottest current hits, as well as the most popular songs of all time from various genres, including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Latin, and more. Exciting new song releases keep users up to date with the latest and greatest hits. Party Tyme's search feature makes it easy to find favorite songs, artists, and genres. Perfect for parties with friends and family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages. Karaoke brings music into the home, can entertain children for hours on end, and can even help them learn to read. With subscriptions for just $4.99 per month, and a free one-week trial, users can create an instant home karaoke party.

Sybersound has partnered with Los Angeles-based white label streaming video service OTTera to develop and maintain the Party Tyme app. Sybersound CEO, Jan Stevens, says, "OTTera's brilliant developers have helped us create a beautiful, sleek app that customers are absolutely raving over!"

For more information, please visit www.partytymestreaming.com , or contact customerservice@partytyme.com .

About OTTera

OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages over two dozen channels with over 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, VIZIO, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions.

"Party Tyme Karaoke is an internationally known brand with a vast library of tracks representing hit songs from multiple countries," said Stephen Hodge, OTTera Chairman/Co-Founder. "OTTera is proud to have been selected as the technology partner to bring the Party Tyme Karaoke OTT service to Smart TVs, set top boxes and mobile phones. With so many people looking for new sources of entertainment while at home, Party Tyme Karaoke is definitely going to assist in keeping families and friends busy!"

