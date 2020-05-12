12.05.2020 16:03:00

Sybersound Teams With OTTera To Launch Party Tyme Karaoke App On VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sybersound, a record company based in Malibu, CA and distributed by Universal Music Group, is proud to announce the launch of Party Tyme Karaoke on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.  This fun and engaging karaoke application, which is also available on mobile platforms, is powered by white label OTT service OTTera.

Party Tyme is the leading brand name in karaoke, with sales of 18 million CDs. Now available on many digital platforms, Party Tyme offers the biggest and best-sounding karaoke library on the market, with more than 15,000 songs to choose from. The catalog contains the hottest current hits, as well as the most popular songs of all time from various genres, including Pop, Rock, R&B, Country, Oldies, Standards, Latin, and more. Exciting new song releases keep users up to date with the latest and greatest hits. Party Tyme's search feature makes it easy to find favorite songs, artists, and genres. Perfect for parties with friends and family, Party Tyme provides music for singers of all ages. Karaoke brings music into the home, can entertain children for hours on end, and can even help them learn to read. With subscriptions for just $4.99 per month, and a free one-week trial, users can create an instant home karaoke party.

Sybersound has partnered with Los Angeles-based white label streaming video service OTTera to develop and maintain the Party Tyme app. Sybersound CEO, Jan Stevens, says, "OTTera's brilliant developers have helped us create a beautiful, sleek app that customers are absolutely raving over!"

For more information, please visit www.partytymestreaming.com, or contact customerservice@partytyme.com.

About OTTera
OTTera is a professional white label service that allows companies to quickly launch highly customized, affordable OTT services. Based in Los Angeles, OTTera manages over two dozen channels with over 50+ million users worldwide. The OTTera White Label Service offers companies the latest OTT technologies with one of the widest distribution reaches on the market. For over 10 years OTTera has maintained strong partnerships with the world's largest CE manufacturers including Samsung, VIZIO, Sony and Hisense.

The OTTera White Label Service is a fully managed scalable OTT service with native distribution across all major platforms including iOS, tvOS, Android, Android TV, Roku, HTML5, Chromecast and Web. The service offers linear distribution to cable/satellite services and vMVPDs (Samsung, LG, Sling, Xumo, Pluto, etc.), as well as diverse monetization including subscription, advertising and transactions. 

"Party Tyme Karaoke is an internationally known brand with a vast library of tracks representing hit songs from multiple countries," said Stephen Hodge, OTTera Chairman/Co-Founder. "OTTera is proud to have been selected as the technology partner to bring the Party Tyme Karaoke OTT service to Smart TVs, set top boxes and mobile phones. With so many people looking for new sources of entertainment while at home, Party Tyme Karaoke is definitely going to assist in keeping families and friends busy!"

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sybersound-teams-with-ottera-to-launch-party-tyme-karaoke-app-on-vizio-smartcast-tvs-301057136.html

SOURCE Sybersound Records

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 185.90
1.70 %
Geberit 437.90
0.90 %
Roche Hldg G 347.60
0.83 %
Givaudan 3’351.00
0.75 %
Lonza Grp 451.90
0.69 %
UBS Group 9.46
-0.25 %
LafargeHolcim 38.77
-0.72 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.60
-0.76 %
Swiss Re 65.36
-0.91 %
CS Group 7.87
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
07:16
Impfstoff rückt näher
11.05.20
Hedging opportunities using Black Sea Wheat futures
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.05.20
Schwache US-Jobdaten können SMI nicht stoppen
07.05.20
Tracker Zertifikat auf den Stay-at-Home Economy Basket
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:00
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
08:00
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs stürzt ab
Experte: "Das grösste Problem der Welt ist der Dollar"
Ehemaliger Goldman-Analyst: Das Jahr 2020 wird für Aktien noch schlimmer als bisher
UBS-Analysten sehen Goldpreis bald bei 1'800 Dollar - auch andere Experten bullish
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Dow beendet den Handel leichter-- SMI schüttelt bis Handelsende Verluste ab -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Warnsignal für Anleger: Warren Buffett hortet weiter Cash
Relief Therapeutics reicht in den USA Antrag für Studie mit COVID-Mittel ein - Aktie legt zu
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
US-Indizes eröffnen höher -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes eröffnen höher -- SMI fester -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
An der Wall Street dürfte es vorsichtig ins Plus gehen. Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag freundlich. In Deutschland stehen die Vorzeichen auf Grün. In Asien ging die Tendenz am Dienstag abwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB