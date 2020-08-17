+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
Swyft Filings Ranks on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In its first year of eligibility, Swyft Filings joined a prominent list of high-flying companies by making the Inc. 5000 — Inc. Magazine's list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. Swyft Filings, an online document filing service based in Houston, Texas, ranked 2069 in its debut listing. The company ranked 252 in its industry, 178 in Texas, and 44 in Houston.

Companies making this list in the past have grown six-fold on average. Swyft Filings is now among companies such as Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Swyft Filings has helped over 100,000 small businesses and nonprofits in the U.S. start their journey by filing documents and handling corporate formations. Along with documentation, Swyft Filings helps businesses with their development process. The company recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

"It is a huge honor for everyone here at Swyft Filings to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list," said Swyft Filings President Travis Crabtree. "This accomplishment reminds us of the vital work we do to help entrepreneurs all over the country get started and pursue their goals. This achievement and continued growth couldn't have been possible without our amazing clients and our great team here at Swyft Filings."

About Swyft Filings: Swyft Filings is an online business incorporation and compliance provider based in Houston, Texas. Since its founding in 2015, Swyft Filings has helped more than 100,000 entrepreneurs start and grow their new businesses. Visit http://www.swyftfilings.com for more information.

 

SOURCE Swyft Filings

