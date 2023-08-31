Sword Group: Sword Group: H1 2023 Report of the Liquidity Agreement



Liquidity Contract



Windhof - August, 31st 2023



Sword Group - H1 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/01/2023 au 30/06/2023



Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF,as of 30/06/2023, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

12,749 shares

€353,334

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,244

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,258

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 38,280 shares for an amount of €1,657,687

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 35,726 shares for an amount of €1,558,499

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 31/12/2022, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

10,195 shares

€452,522

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.

