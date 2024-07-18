Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’248 -0.7%  SPI 16’281 -0.5%  Dow 40’964 -0.6%  DAX 18’363 -0.4%  Euro 0.9662 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’876 -0.3%  Gold 2’463 0.2%  Bitcoin 56’535 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8855 0.3%  Öl 85.2 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599EMS-CHEMIE1644035NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Swatch1225515Lonza1384101Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528
Top News
NEL-Aktie leichter: CEO Volldal erhält weitere Aktienoptionen
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Donnerstagnachmittag
Energiewendefonds setzt auf Exxon-Aktie - Portfoliomanager erläutert seinen Plan
Darum sinkt der Euro etwas zu Dollar und Franken
Meta-Aktie höher: Möglicher Einstieg bei Brillenkonzern EssilorLuxottica
Suche...
Plus500 Depot Krypto kaufen
SWORD GROUP Aktie [Valor: 1300201 / ISIN: FR0004180578]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.07.2024 17:40:00

Sword Group: Results for the Second Quarter of 2024

finanzen.net zero SWORD GROUP-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

SWORD GROUP
33.20 EUR 0.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Consolidated Revenue: €81.1m

Organic Growth: +14.6% (i)

EBITDA Margin: 12.0%

(i) on a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates (excluding AAA)

KEY FIGURES

For the 2nd quarter of 2024:

Consolidated Revenue is €81.1 m,

Organic Growth is +14.6% at constant scope and exchange rates,

Profitability is €9.8 m, 12.0% EBITDA margin.

For the 1st half of 2024:

Consolidated Revenue is €156.9 m,

Organic growth is +15.7% at constant scope and exchange rates,

Profitability is €18.9 m, 12.0% EBITDA margin.

H1 2024 ACCOUNTS

H1 | non audited figures
€m 2024 2023
Revenue 156.9 146.1
EBITDA 9.8 17.8
EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.2%


H1 | AAA excluded | non audited figures
€m 2024 2023 Organic Growth
Revenue 155.8 134.7 +15.7%

ANALYSIS

With the exception of the acquisitions of AAA and IACS, which were the subject of a press release, the first half of 2024 was characterised by sustained growth despite the current international context. This performance reflects the strength of the Group’s target markets.

OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan.

AGENDA

To find out more about the progress made towards our objectives and the new 2024 projects, come along to the financial meeting on 11 September, which will be held exceptionally in Lyon (a videoconference will also be available). Register here

Sword has 3,000+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Attachment


Nachrichten zu SWORD GROUP S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten