SWORD GROUP Aktie [Valor: 1300201 / ISIN: FR0004180578]
Sword Group: Results for the fourth quarter 2024

SWORD GROUP
33.50 EUR 0.30%
Consolidated Revenue: €84.4m
Organic Growth: +17.1% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
Net cash position up by +€20m (ii)
Record increase in backlog: +€78m
Successful transition to Artificial Intelligence

(i) on a like-for-like basis  - (ii) excluding IFRS 16 & including treasury shares


KEY FIGURES
For the 4th quarter of  2024, consolidated revenue is €84.4m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or € 10.1m.
At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m. 
Net cash (excluding IFRS 16 and including treasury shares) increased from €2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024.

Q4 2024 ACCOUNTS

Q4 | non audited figures
€m20242023
Revenue 84.4 71.5
EBITDA 10.1 8.5
EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0%

Organic growth on a like-for-like basis in the 4th quarter is +17.1%.

2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Année | non audited figures
€m20242023
Revenue323.0288.1
EBITDA38.834.8
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.1%

Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.    

ANALYSIS
The 4th quarter of 2024 was characterised by solid results, with sustained performances in terms of growth, profitability, cash flow and an increase in the backlog.
Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.
Between 30 September and 31 December, the backlog increased significantly by €78.4m, providing visibility equivalent to 21 months of the forecast budget for 2025.

DEVELOPMENT OF OUR AI STRATEGY
At the beginning of 2024, Sword had 3 strategic axes with regard to Artificial Intelligence:
1. Increase productivity for its development activities
The first objective has now been achieved on our Barcelona and Glasgow platforms, and is currently being implemented on our Athens and Geneva platforms.
At the end of this phase, we will be using the software components produced to meet this objective in all our units.
Today, in the development phase, we are targeting a 15% increase in productivity.
2. Developing marketable expertise for our customers
In partnership with leading software publishers, Sword’s teams have developed a range of offerings for key sectors: Energy, Health, Sport and Governments.
3. Direct use of AI technologies in our internal management
We have created a structure, mentioned in the new organisation chart, which includes:
- A CAIO, in charge of Artificial Intelligence,
- A CISO, in charge of Security,
- A CSO, in charge of Sustainability,
- An IEO, in charge of Efficiency.

We now have an objective to improve our internal management based on AI, which will be completed during 2025.

Our advances in the field of Artificial Intelligence will be the subject of a detailed presentation at the SFA meeting.

OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:
Growth based on:
- Double-digit organic growth,
- Targeted micro-acquisitions,
- Acquisitions on a larger scale.
New strategic challenges in 3 areas:
- Artificial intelligence, 
- Cybersecurity,
- Sustainability.
A programme dedicated to optimising internal management.

AGENDA
The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris.
Register

Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment


