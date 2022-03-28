Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
28.03.2022 18:58:00

Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement

Liquidity Contract

Windhof - March, 28 2022

Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2021 au 31/12/2021


Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:

3,804 shares

€625,718

- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,837

- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,766

- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 65,775 shares for an amount of €2,764,709

- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 66,388 shares for an amount of €2,803,633

As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:

4,417 shares

€586,794

The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.


About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

