28.03.2022 18:58:00
Sword Group: H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement
Windhof - March, 28 2022
Sword Group - H2 Report of the Liquidity Agreement contracted with ODDO BHF from 01/07/2021 au 31/12/2021
Under the liquidity contract awarded by SWORD GROUP to ODDO BHF, as of 31/12/2021, the following resources appeared on the account of liquidity:
3,804 shares
€625,718
- Number of transactions executed during the semester at purchase: 1,837
- Number of transactions executed during the semester on sale: 1,766
- Volume exchanged over the semester upon purchase: 65,775 shares for an amount of €2,764,709
- Volume exchanged over the semester for sale: 66,388 shares for an amount of €2,803,633
As a reminder, during the last balance sheet of 30/06/2021, the following resources appeared in the liquidity account:
4,417 shares
€586,794
The implementation of the liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2018-01 dated July 2, 2018, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as accepted market practice.
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.
