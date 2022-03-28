Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SWORD GROUP Aktie
28.03.2022 18:42:00

Sword Group: Availability of the 2021 Financial Report

SWORD GROUP
47.85 EUR -0.62%
Financial Announcement

Windhof - March 28th, 2022

Sword Group - Availability of the 2021 Financial Report


According to the current regulations, SWORD GROUP announces that its 2021 Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT


About Sword Group

Sword has 2,300+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Dividend
€10 gross per share
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.
Ex-date: April 29, 2022 - Payment: May 3, 2022


Calendar

26/04/22 2022 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/22 2022 Second Quarter Revenue

Attachment


