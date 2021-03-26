

Sword Group - Availability of the 2020 Financial Report





According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2020 Financial Report has been made available to the public.



It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.



It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company: 2020 Financial Report





Dividends



€7.2 per share (of which €2.4 interim dividend already distributed in 2020) Pending to be approved by the Annual General Meeting

Ex-date: 2021 May 7th - Payment: 2021 May 11th





Calendar



26/04/21

Publication of 2021 First Quarter Revenue

28/07/21

Publication of 2021 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 1,900+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.



Market Euronext Paris Compartment B



ISIN Code FR0004180578



ICB 9530 Software & Computer Services



Indices CAC® Small CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Tradable CAC® All-Share



For more information: investorrelations@sword-group.lu



