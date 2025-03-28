Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
28.03.2025 18:00:00

Sword Group: Availability of preparatory documents for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of 28 April 2025

SWORD GROUP
31.85 EUR -1.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The  Ordinary  and  Extraordinary  General  Meeting  of Shareholders of SWORD GROUP SE will be held  at 11 a.m. on 28 April 2025.

The notice of meeting including the agenda was published in the RESA (Recueil électronique des sociétés et associations) and in the Luxemburger Wort on 28 March 2025.

The terms and conditions for attending and voting at this meeting are set out in this notice.

The documents and information that must be provided at the General Meeting, together with the single form for participation,  postal voting  and  proxy (the  «Single Form»),  are  available  on the  Company’s  website  here and at the registered office for an uninterrupted period commencing on  the  day of  publication  of this  notice and  ending  on  the  day  after  the  General Meeting. Upon presentation of their shares, shareholders may obtain copies of the documents free of charge under the applicable legal conditions.

Registered shareholders must send the Company the duly completed, dated and signed Single Form, together, where applicable, with the registration certificate, which must be received by the Company no later than 24 April 2025 by e-mail (to investorrelations@sword-group.lu).

Dividend
€2.0 gross per shre
Ex-date: April 30, 2025
Payment: May 2, 2025
Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Calendar
24/04/25 | 2025 First Quarter Revenue

24/07/25 | 2025 Second Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group
Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.
Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.


Attachment


