SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’336 -0.1%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0724 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.3%  Öl 41.6 -2.0% 
25.10.2020 20:53:00

Swoop Reaffirms Commitment to Edmonton

The ultra-not-expensive airline kicks off its winter schedule with inaugural flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport and seasonal start of Phoenix-Mesa and Mexico flights

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Swoop, the ultra-not-expensive airline, reaffirmed its commitment to Edmonton International Airport today with the launch of its winter schedule including the addition of non-stop service to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)

"We are excited to be expanding our ultra-low cost carrier model from Edmonton by adding Toronto to our network" said Bert van der Stege, Head of Commercial & Finance at Swoop. "We know that Canadians are cautious about travelling, and with the significant health and safety measures we have put in place, travellers can rest assured that their safety is our top priority."  

The inaugural winter schedule operations this week will also include a return to popular sun destinations such as Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Phoenix-Mesa, while continuing to serve Abbotsford and Hamilton from Edmonton International Airport.

"We've clearly heard from sun seekers that they're looking for options this winter. Thanks to Swoop, we're able to help meet that demand. Safety and security is our top priority and we're confident EIA is ready for these flights in close partnership with the airline. These flights will be safe and will make it possible for local travellers, including snowbirds, to still get their traditional winter break," says Tom Ruth, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport. 

"In a challenging year like we are having, we know that it is more important than ever to help Canadians connect with family and friends. We want to help travellers do that safely, responsibly and affordably," van der Stege added.

Some of the health and safety measures Swoop has introduced includes stricter boarding processes allowing for shorter queue wait times, enhanced screening measures, increased sanitization, and enforcing face masks to be worn for the duration of the flight.  

Additionally, all transborder and international round-trip Swoop flight and Swoop Getaways bookings include no-charge COVID-19 travel insurance coverage. This complimentary coverage is added to eligible bookings automatically at time of purchase, made on or after Oct. 15 for travel until Apr. 24, 2021, and is valid for up to 21 days in destination. 

The start of its winter schedule marks the next step in Swoop's recovery efforts while remaining true to its mission of offering accessible and affordable air travel to Canadians. As the country's largest ultra-low cost carrier, the airline is uniquely positioned to help drive industry recovery with price-sensitive travellers.  

About Swoop   
Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire.  

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.   For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com.  

For more information and access to ultra-low fares, please visit www.flyswoop.com 

SOURCE Swoop

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

23.10.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
23.10.20
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.20
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
23.10.20
SMI leicht stabilisiert
23.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten: So würde sich ein Biden-Sieg auf den Ölpreis auswirken
AstraZeneca setzt Corona-Impfstoff-Studie wieder fort
Darum entscheidet sich am Tag der US-Wahl auch das Schicksal von Uber und Lyft
SVP will Rahmenabkommen mit aller Kraft bekämpfen
Nach Buffett-Einstieg: Daurm sind japanische Aktien einen Blick wert
Julius Bär hält anscheinend Bonuszahlungen für Ex-Chefs Collardi und Hodler zurück
Citi-Analysten: Darum war Amazons Prime Day 2020 wohl kein grosser Erfolg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
KW 43: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst mit kleinem Minus -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit