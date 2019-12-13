+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
13.12.2019 10:00:00

Swoop Continues North American Expansion with Release of 2020 Summer Schedule

The ultra-low fare airline adds increased service and three new destinations to its network

CALGARY, Dec. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Ltd., released its 2020 summer schedule, announcing increased service and three new destinations. Starting in April 2020, Swoop's newest routes will take travellers to two new domestic destinations including Victoria, Kamloops, and one U.S. destination, San Diego.

Swoop Logo | FlySwoop.com (CNW Group/Swoop)

With summer being a busy travel season for Canadians, Swoop is also increasing its weekly frequency service between many markets including Hamilton to Winnipeg, Edmonton to Abbotsford, and Abbotsford to Winnipeg.

"In only 18 months, Swoop has experienced significant growth, and we are excited to continue this momentum with the release of our 2020 summer schedule," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "By introducing Swoop to more markets, we are achieving our mission of providing Canadians with accessible summer travel opportunities throughout North America."

Highlights of Swoop's 2020 summer schedule includes service between:

  • Edmonton-Kamloops up to four times weekly
  • Winnipeg-London up to four times weekly
  • Winnipeg-Victoria up to five times weekly
  • Edmonton-San Diego up to three times weekly
  • Edmonton-Abbotsford from 16 times weekly, to 24 times weekly
  • Hamilton-Winnipeg, from six times weekly, to 10 times weekly
  • Abbotsford to Winnipeg, from four times weekly, to daily

Since its June 2018 launch, Swoop's summer network has grown to serve 14 domestic, 10 transborder and four international markets, rapidly expanding the airline's network across North America. Fulfilling a need in the Canadian marketplace, Swoop continues to make a positive impact on the aviation industry, becoming Canada's leading domestic, transborder and international ultra-low-cost carrier, with the new schedule set to increase Swoop's frequency to 328 ultra-low fare weekly flights.

"We are very pleased to welcome Swoop to Victoria International Airport with new service to Winnipeg," said Geoff Dickson, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority.  "We are one of the lowest cost airports in Canada and that makes us a natural fit with the low-cost business model of Swoop. We look forward to a growing partnership and welcome the new destination and travel options for our local community and visitors to our region." 

"We're glad to see Swoop's growth plan includes increased service for Edmonton International Airport," said Tom Ruth, President and CEO, Edmonton International Airport. "We look forward to more flights both for the Edmonton Metro Region and for other communities to come here and experience our great area."

"Winnipeg Richardson International Airport travellers will have more options this summer thanks to two new direct routes from Swoop," said Barry Rempel, President and CEO, Winnipeg Airports Authority. "We are pleased to grow our partnership with Swoop as they continue to expand our community's connectivity, giving travellers new places to discover and bringing more people to Winnipeg to explore everything our city has to offer."

"Expanding flight services and destinations continues to be a priority for us at San Diego International Airport," said Kim Becker, President and CEO, San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We are proud and excited to welcome Swoop with service to Edmonton as our newest travel destination, bringing even more offerings to our passengers in San Diego and Canada."

"We are very pleased to welcome Swoop to Kamloops Airport this coming summer season," said Ed Ratuski, Managing Director, Kamloops Airport. "The return of service between Kamloops and Edmonton will be welcomed by our community and offer great opportunities for adventures on both ends of the route."

Swoop's unbundled model ensures fares remain ultra-low, with a base fare that starts with just the seat, giving travellers the power to add the things they want, and nothing they don't.

Flights are now available for booking through until October 24, 2020. To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop  

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 20 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire. 

Swoop operates a modern fleet of nine Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.  For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com. 

SOURCE Swoop

Nachrichten

