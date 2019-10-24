+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
24.10.2019 15:34:00

Swoop Adds Two New Routes from London, ON to its Winter Schedule

Canadians can now fly direct to Cancún and Orlando from London, Ontario

CALGARY, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - London, ON residents can escape the Canadian winter with the launch of Swoop's two new routes heading south of the border. Swoop, Canada's ultra-low-fare airline and subsidiary of WestJet Airlines Inc., will depart from London International Airport (YXU) to Cancún International Airport (CUN) on October 24 at 3 p.m. EDT, followed by the inaugural flight to Orlando International Airport (MCO) on October 26 at 3:50 p.m. EDT.

Orlando Skyline (CNW Group/Swoop)

These inaugural flights kick off Swoop's London, ON winter schedule. Flights are available for booking now through to April 25, 2020. With twice-weekly service offered for both routes, Swoop travellers have more choices for their winter getaway.

"We know many Canadians love to head to sun destinations in the winter, which is why we aim to provide more opportunities for Canadians to travel south at a price-point that works for them," said Steven Greenway, President, Swoop. "These additions to our network marks our fifth and sixth year-round and seasonal routes from London."

As tourism hubs, both Cancún and Orlando offer experiences for visitors of all ages and walks of life, providing exciting options that suit Swoop travellers' different travel styles. With affordable fares and an unbundled services model, Swoop is providing more Canadians with travel opportunities across North America.

"We're thrilled to launch non-stop service to Cancún and Orlando from London with Swoop this week," said Michael Seabrook, President and CEO, London International Airport. "The addition of these routes offers passengers more ultra-low-cost options for their winter escape this season from our easy and comfortable airport."

Swoop's twice-weekly service from London to Cancún departs on Thursdays and Saturdays, and from London to Orlando on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Details of Swoop's service to Cancún and Orlando:

Service Between

Service Offered

Weekly Frequency

Total one-way price from

London, ON to Cancún, MX

Thursday,
Saturday

2 x per week

$118.00† CAD

Cancún, MX to London, ON

Thursday,
Saturday

2 x per week

$69.00† CAD

London, ON to Orlando, FL

Wednesday,
Saturday

2 x per week

$79.00† CAD

Orlando, FL to  London, ON

Wednesday,
Saturday

2 x per week

$52.00† CAD

 

†Every day low fares valid through November 1, 2019 for travel between January 7 - February 12, 2020.

To learn more about Swoop's destinations, schedule and ultra-low-cost model visit FlySwoop.com or connect with Swoop on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

About Swoop  

Established in 2018, Swoop is Canada's leading ultra-low-cost airline, independently operated as part of the WestJet Group of companies, offering point-to-point scheduled service to 17 destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. Swoop offers completely unbundled products and services, creating the unique opportunity for travellers to control their costs and customize their experience by purchasing only the extras they desire. 

Swoop operates a modern fleet of eight Boeing 737-800 aircraft, equipped with in-seat power and Wi-Fi connectivity. Swoop's mobile app allows travellers to quickly and easily book flights, manage bookings, check-in, view boarding passes, track flights and access Wi-Fi service in-flight.  For more details on Swoop, visit FlySwoop.com. 

Swoop Logo (CNW Group/Swoop)

SOURCE Swoop

