Swissport responds to employee strike at YUL and YMX and reassures travellers

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Today at 11 a.m., the union representing Swissport Fuel employees (IAM Lodge 140) at YUL (Montreal) & YMX (Mirabel) Airports launched a strike. Despite our efforts we were unable to reach an agreement.

Following the rejection of the agreement in principle on Friday, Swissport Canada has filed a complaint with the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) alleging that the union did not bargain in good faith. The employer and union leadership came to an agreement in principle Saturday December 21st, 2019 that met almost every demand presented by the union and the agreement was signed by the union who committed to unanimously recommend it to its members. The complaint was heard on Monday Dec. 30 and both parties are still waiting for a decision.

We want to reassure the travelling public and our customers that we have the properly trained resources in place to continue refueling activities. We are working with airport authorities to minimize any disruptions to travellers. So far, it is business as usual and we will be keeping a close watch to ensure that it remains this way.

Anyone working for or on behalf of Swissport Canada has received thorough safety and job-specific training appropriate to their role. Our management team is actively engaged in the onboarding process because we have an obligation to our workforce and our partners to maintain a safe environment at both YUL and YMX.

Whether long-tenured employees or new hires, we believe in treating all employees fairly and with respect. Our proposal included compensation increases for all employees that met the majority of the union's demands.

SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.