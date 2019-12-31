31.12.2019 22:46:00

Swissport Reaction to CIRB ruling and update on airport activities

MONTREAL, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Swissport is acknowledging the Canada Industrial Relations Board ruling and welcomes the conclusion of Vice-President Louise Fecteau that the union did not meet its obligation to bargain in good faith. In its ruling the Board ordered the union to withdraw its December 29th last proposal and to return to negotiations immediately based on the December 21th agreement in principle duly signed and recommended by the union. Therefore, Swissport invites the union to respect the ruling and to propose a meeting as soon as possible.

Our team has taken over the fueling activities since 11 a.m. today without any delay or incident.

SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.

