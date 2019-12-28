Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Swissport Canada's reaction following the rejection of tentative agreement by employees
MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - We are surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today's vote since we have answered the great majority of the union demands. The proposal was fair and included significant improvements in total compensation and work conditions. We want to reiterate our commitment to pursuing our activities. Travelers, customers, stakeholders and airport authorities can rest assured that our team will dedicate every effort to reach an agreement and continue the refueling service during this busy period as we go back to the negotiation table.
SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.
