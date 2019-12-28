28.12.2019 05:26:00

Swissport Canada's reaction following the rejection of tentative agreement by employees

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - We are surprised and disappointed with the outcome of today's vote since we have answered the great majority of the union demands. The proposal was fair and included significant improvements in total compensation and work conditions. We want to reiterate our commitment to pursuing our activities. Travelers, customers, stakeholders and airport authorities can rest assured that our team will dedicate every effort to reach an agreement and continue the refueling service during this busy period as we go back to the negotiation table.

SOURCE Swissport Canada Inc.

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

