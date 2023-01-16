SMI 11'328 0.3%  SPI 14'532 0.3%  Dow 34'303 0.3%  DAX 15'096 0.1%  Euro 1.0032 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'147 -0.1%  Gold 1'914 -0.3%  Bitcoin 19'280 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9282 0.1%  Öl 84.7 -0.9% 
16.01.2023

Swiss Re appoints Velina Peneva as Group Chief Investment Officer

Swiss Re
Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel
Swiss Re appoints Velina Peneva as Group Chief Investment Officer

16.01.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 16 January 2023 Swiss Re announced today the appointment of Velina Peneva as Group Chief Investment Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee, effective 1 April 2023. She will succeed Guido Fürer following his retirement after 25 successful years at Swiss Re.

Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said: "We're pleased that with Velina Peneva, we've been able to find a capable internal candidate to lead our Asset Management unit forward. Velina has a very strong track record both within and outside Swiss Re. She brings a combination of deep financial market expertise, strategic and investment skills, proven leadership capabilities and a well-established industry network."

Velina Peneva is currently Co-Head Client Solutions & Analytics in Swiss Re's Asset Management. Previously, she headed Swiss Re's private equity investment mandate. Before joining Swiss Re in 2017, Velina Peneva worked for Bain & Company in the US, Australia and Switzerland, most recently as a Partner and leader for the private equity and institutional investor practices in Zurich.

For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.
Please use this link to access the Swiss Re website.

Swiss Re
The Swiss Re Group is one of the worlds leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally.

Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
Certain statements and illustrations contained herein are forward-looking. These statements (including as to plans, objectives, targets, and trends) and illustrations provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Further information on forward looking statements can be found in the Legal Notice section of Swiss Re's website.


