Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Liestal in the Canton of Basel Landschaft

Press release/Investor news

Copenhagen, 2nd of November 2023

Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 1,540 square metre commercial property in Liestal in the canton of Basel Landschaft. The property was built in 1973 with renovations done 2014/2015. The 1,540 square metre contain office, retail and storage spaces. The land size is 467 square metre.

The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield with the addition of solar panels.

With the successful acquisition of the property in Liestal, Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 8 commercial properties.

For further information, please contact:

Swiss Properties Invest A/S

Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO

Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52