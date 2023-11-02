|
02.11.2023 16:34:18
Swiss Properties Invest has finalised the acquisition of an attractive commercial property in Liestal in the Canton of Basel Landschaft
Press release/Investor news
Copenhagen, 2nd of November 2023
Swiss Properties Invest AG has acquired a 1,540 square metre commercial property in Liestal in the canton of Basel Landschaft. The property was built in 1973 with renovations done 2014/2015. The 1,540 square metre contain office, retail and storage spaces. The land size is 467 square metre.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Hellofresh SE
|128207049
|59.00 %
|16.00 %
|Alcon / Sika AG / UBS Group AG
|128211496
|60.00 %
|12.50 %
|Dufry AG / Logitech International SA
|128207050
|59.00 %
|12.50 %
The acquired property represents a very attractive opportunity to Swiss Properties Invest delivering on all four acquisition criteria stated in the prospectus. Management sees an attractive opportunity to further increase the yield with the addition of solar panels.
With the successful acquisition of the property in Liestal, Swiss Properties Invest has now acquired 8 commercial properties.
For further information, please contact:
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Swiss Properties Invest A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Casey`s, Adobe, Alphabet & inkl. Rebalancing
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|31.10.23
|Schroders: Drei wichtige Fragen zu Anleiheinvestitionen
|25.10.23
|Schroders: Infografik: Was ist ein Co-Investment?
|17.10.23
|Schroders: Was ist Impact Investing und wie passt es in ein institutionelles Portfolio?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI im Plus -- DAX legt kräftig zu - 15'100-Punkte-Marke übersprungen -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit deutlichen Gewinnen. An den US-Börsen geht es bergauf. Die asiatischen Börsen wiesen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}