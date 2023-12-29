|
29.12.2023 18:26:49
Swiss Properties Invest A/S enters liquidity providing agreement with LAGO Kapital Ltd
Company Announcement no. 08-2023
Copenhagen, December 29, 2023.
Swiss Properties Invest has decided to terminate the agreement with Jyske Bank and enter into a new agreement on liquidity enhancement with LAGO Kapital.
Swiss Properties Invest has terminated the agreement with Jyske Bank with effect December 31, 2023 and entered into a new liquidity enhancement agreement with LAGO Kapital Ltd effective January 1, 2024.
In connection with this agreement Kiropraktor Sillehoved Holding ApS, ultimately owned by CEO in Swiss Properties Invest, Kirsten Sillehoved, has agreed to lend 1,400 shares to Lago Kapital.
Liquidity providing in accordance with the agreement will commence on January 2, 2024 and will remain until terminated by either Swiss Properties Invest or LAGO Kapital.
As part of the agreement LAGO Kapital undertakes to quote bid- and ask- orders in the Swiss Properties Invest share with the intention to reduce the spread between bid and ask prices. The agreement has been concluded with reference to Nasdaq Nordic’s Member rules.
ABOUT SWISS PROPERTIES INVEST
Swiss Properties Invest A/S, which was founded on 8 October 2021, is the Danish holding company of the wholly owned subsidiary Swiss Properties Invest AG (CHE-422.631.240), which were founded on 30 November 2021. The purpose of Swiss Properties Invest AG is to own, operate, optimize, and develop a portfolio of attractive commercial properties for renting out commercial space in selected regions (cantons) in Switzerland with the aim of creating shareholder value to its investors.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Swiss Properties Invest A/S
Kirsten Sillehoved, CEO
Mobile (+45) 52 40 71 52
E-mail kirsten@swisspropertiesinvest,dk
Schleppegrellsgade 8
2200 Copenhagen N
Denmark
CERTIFIED ADVISER
Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S (CVR-nr. 40073310),
Poul Bundgaards Vej 1,
DK-2500 Valby,
T: +45 3345 1000
COMPANY WEBSITE
https://swisspropertiesinvest.dk/
