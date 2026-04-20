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20.04.2026 20:10:03
Swiss Market Sheds Over 1% As U.S.-Iran Tensions Weigh
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended notably lower on Monday as global equities tumbled amid renewed concerns about U.S.-Iran tensions.
After U.S. seized an Iranian vessel near the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran launched drone attacks on U.S. military ships, raising concerns about oil supplies.
Middle East tensions rose after Iran rejected participation in a second round of peace talks with the U.S., citing Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the continuing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire.
The benchmark SMI ended down by 142.50 points or 1.06% at 13,284.22, the day's high. The index touched a low of 13,200.18 in the session.
Sika and Lonza Group both shed about 3.2%. Geberit, Nestle and Amrize lost 2.7%-3%.
SGS, Holcim, Givaudan, VAT Group, Alcon and Sonova ended lower by 2%-2.5%. Straumann Holding, ABB, Richemont, Logitech International, Galderma Group and UBS Group lost 1%-1.7%.
Swisscom climbed 1.54%. Zurich Insurance, Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer and Swiss Re gained 0.6%-1%.
Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:
Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)
️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?
Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell
Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX letztlich mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Montag Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es ebenso abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost nahmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.