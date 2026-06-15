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15.06.2026 20:19:17

Swiss Market Sheds Early Gains, Ends Just Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - After staying positive save for a very brief while before the closing bell, the Switzerland market's benchmark index SMI managed to eke out a small gain on Monday.

The bright start was in line with most of the markets across the globe following the U.S. and Iran agreeing to a peace deal. The preliminary framework agreed to by the two nations includes halting the U.S. blockade of Iran and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, an official signing ceremony is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 19.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement on Truth Social on Sunday, saying, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete."

Trump exclaimed that the "great deal" would bring "peace and security to the whole region."

The SMI, which advanced to 13,871.09 in early trades, settled with a marginal gain of 9.52 points or 0.07% at 13,717.54, nearly 25 points off the session's low.

Holcim and Amrize gained 3.2% and 3%, respectively. Partners Group gained about 2.4%.

Sika and Julius Baer both ended higher by a little over 2%. Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Zurich Insurance moved up 1.5%-1.8%.

Helvetia Baloise Holding, ABB, Richemont, VAT Group, Lonza Group and Schindler Ps also ended notably higher.

Kuehne + Nagel shed nearly 4%. Novartis ended 1.52% down, while Swisscom and Roche closed lower by 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively. Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli and Alcon ended moderately lower.

In economic news, Switzerland's producer and import prices decreased for the first time in three months in May, the Federal Statistical Office said.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly decrease of 0.4% in May, reversing a 0.8% increase in April. Meanwhile, prices were expected to rise by 0.4%.

The producer price index declined 2.5%, and the import price index edged down 0.2%.

On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell at a slower pace of 1.8% in May versus 2% in April.

Monthly survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said consumers in Switzerland remained slightly more negative in May.

The consumer sentiment index dropped to -38.1 in April from -36.5 in the corresponding month last year. The score was expected to remain stable at -38.

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Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’286.27 19.87 B58SLU
Short 14’577.29 13.99 SRB5DU
Short 15’116.66 8.96 SJYB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’717.54 15.06.2026 17:31:20
Long 13’152.44 19.17 S1BTPU
Long 12’876.53 13.85 S95BFU
Long 12’332.48 8.96 S9AB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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