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Plus500 Depot
07.04.2026 19:48:45

Swiss Market Settles Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended sharply lower on Tuesday, as stocks tumbled past noon despite seeing a fairly good spell in positive territory around mid morning.

Worries about U.S.-Iran conflict and the likely impact of an escalation in the war rendered the mood bearish, prompting investors to exit several counters.

The mood was cautious ahead of the expiration of U.S. President Donald Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

"Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" the U.S. President said in his Truth Social post. During a news conference on Monday, shortly after Iran rejected his proposal of a 45-day ceasefire, Trump threatened "complete demolition" of Iranian infrastructure.

Iranian state-run media quoted the regime as saying that it is not willing to accept anything short of a permanent end to the Middle East war, which so far claimed more than 3,500 lives, including at least 1,665 civilians.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 13,067.27 after a sluggish start, ended the session with a loss of 191.62 points or 1.48% at 12,790.35, slightly off the day's low of 12,780.57.

Straumann Holding ended down 4%. Novartis, Holcim, Galderma Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, Partners Group, Julius Baer, Roche Holding and Sonova lost 2%-2.8%.

Sika, Amrize, Lonza Group, SGS, Richemont, Alcon and VAT Group settled lower by 1.6%-2%. ABB, Sandoz Group, Geberit, UBS Group and Zurich Insurance also ended notably lower.

Data from Swiss National Bank showed foreign exchange reserves in Switzerland increased to CHF 721.22 billion in March from CHF 710.1 billion in February.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

13:57 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
13:52 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
11:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Es geht in die Vollen
09:25 Noch keine Entspannung
02.04.26 Weltraumwirtschaft: schwerelos, innovativ und wachstumsstark
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’365.09 19.67 BDASDU
Short 13’634.60 13.96 SOFBTU
Short 14’159.94 8.86 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 12’790.35 07.04.2026 17:30:30
Long 12’295.98 19.52 STABXU
Long 12’021.79 13.96 SNLBQU
Long 11’491.77 8.89 SS5BFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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