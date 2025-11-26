Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’822 0.4%  SPI 17’616 0.4%  Dow 47’517 0.9%  DAX 23’726 1.1%  Euro 0.9324 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’656 1.5%  Gold 4’166 0.8%  Bitcoin 72’334 2.5%  Dollar 0.8046 -0.3%  Öl 62.9 0.4% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Sika41879292Rheinmetall345850
GAIN AI Act scheitert: Das sind die Folgen für die NVIDIA-Aktie und den US-Chipmarkt
ETFs: Einmalanlage oder Sparplan - Was sich wirklich lohnt
Dogecoin: Wie viel Verlust ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht hätte
Tether: Hätte sich eine Investition von vor 1 Jahr bezahlt gemacht?
Tech-Korrektur: Langfristtrend bleibt intakt
26.11.2025 19:53:05

Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses for about an hour after the opening bell, Swiss stocks steadied and stayed positive till the end of the session on Thursday with select counters continuing to attract investors. A report showing an improvement i Swiss consumer sentiment helped.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 50.61 points or 0.4% at 12,822.24. The index touched a low of 12,768.79 and a high of 12,834.82 in the session.

VAT Group surged nearly 4%. Galderma Group closed with a gain of about 2.1%, and ABB ended 1.83% up.

UBS Group, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.1 to 1.3%.

Kuehne + Nage gained 1.2% after the company said Apex Logistics will acquire a majority stake in Andes Integración Logística.

Zurich Insurance, Julius Baer, Novartis, Alcon, Geberit and Swisscom also closed higher.

Straumann Holding ended down by 2.17%. Amrize, Swatch Group, Nestle, Logitech International and Roche Holding closed modestly lower.

A report from UBS & CFA Society said the Swiss investors' sentiment index climbed to 12.2 in November, the highest reading since January, from -7.7 in the prior month. The improvement occurred despite the current conditions index slipping to -4.9 from 0.0 in October.

