|
12.11.2025 19:35:19
Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from other markets in Europe, amid rising prospects of an end to the U.S. government shutdown this week, and hopes about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.
The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,823.52, settled with a gain of 91.66 points or 0.72% at 12,793.74.
Alcon rallied nearly 4%. Richemont, Galderma Group, Sonova, Geberit, UBS Group, Holcim, Amrize, Sandoz Group and SGS gained 1 to 1.8%.
Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne + Nagel, Swatch Group, Novartis, ABB, Schindler Ps, Roche Holding and Nestle posted moderate gains.
Swiss Life Holding ended down by about 1.1%. VAT Group, Swisscom and Partners Group lost 0.5 to 0.65%.
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffen auf US-Zolldeal und absehbares Ende für Shutdown: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schliesst in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich moderat höher
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren Gewinne zu sehen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Aufschlägen. Die US-Börsen notieren zur Wochenmitte auf unterschiedlichem Terrain. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich leicht aufwärts.