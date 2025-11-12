Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.11.2025 19:35:19

Swiss Market Settles On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from other markets in Europe, amid rising prospects of an end to the U.S. government shutdown this week, and hopes about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,823.52, settled with a gain of 91.66 points or 0.72% at 12,793.74.

Alcon rallied nearly 4%. Richemont, Galderma Group, Sonova, Geberit, UBS Group, Holcim, Amrize, Sandoz Group and SGS gained 1 to 1.8%.

Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne + Nagel, Swatch Group, Novartis, ABB, Schindler Ps, Roche Holding and Nestle posted moderate gains.

Swiss Life Holding ended down by about 1.1%. VAT Group, Swisscom and Partners Group lost 0.5 to 0.65%.

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
