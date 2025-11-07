|
07.11.2025 19:18:37
Swiss Market Settles Flat
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market opened on a slightly positive note Friday morning, but slipped into the red soon thereafter and then stayed weak right through the day's session, amid concerns about valuations of AI related stocks, and worries about the outlook for near term economic growth.
The benchmark SMI, which edged up to 12,330.34 in early trades, dropped to a low of 12,217.38 a little past noon, and finally ended the day's session at 12,298.35, down 0.51 points.
Galderma Group ended nearly 3% down. Sandoz Group closed lower by 2.51% and Sonova ended almost 2% down.
Logitech International, VAT Group and UBS Group settled lower by 1.4 to 1.5%. Richemont, Amrize, ABB and Swiss Life Insurance lost 0.8 to 1%.
Swatch Group climbed 2.58%. Swisscom advanced nearly 2%, while Roche Holding and Givaudan ended higher by 1.21% and 1.18%, respectively, and Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 1%.
In economic news, survey results from the Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed confidence among Swiss consumers remained pessimistic in October.
The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.
Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer
Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉
Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.
💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesslich mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag seitwärts, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegte. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag Verluste gemacht. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.