SMI 12'298 0.0%  SPI 16'975 -0.1%  Dow 46'727 -0.4%  DAX 23'570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9309 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'567 -0.8%  Gold 4'008 0.8%  Bitcoin 82'535 1.0%  Dollar 0.8047 -0.3%  Öl 63.6 0.0% 
07.11.2025 19:18:37

Swiss Market Settles Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market opened on a slightly positive note Friday morning, but slipped into the red soon thereafter and then stayed weak right through the day's session, amid concerns about valuations of AI related stocks, and worries about the outlook for near term economic growth.

The benchmark SMI, which edged up to 12,330.34 in early trades, dropped to a low of 12,217.38 a little past noon, and finally ended the day's session at 12,298.35, down 0.51 points.

Galderma Group ended nearly 3% down. Sandoz Group closed lower by 2.51% and Sonova ended almost 2% down.

Logitech International, VAT Group and UBS Group settled lower by 1.4 to 1.5%. Richemont, Amrize, ABB and Swiss Life Insurance lost 0.8 to 1%.

Swatch Group climbed 2.58%. Swisscom advanced nearly 2%, while Roche Holding and Givaudan ended higher by 1.21% and 1.18%, respectively, and Lindt & Spruengli gained nearly 1%.

In economic news, survey results from the Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed confidence among Swiss consumers remained pessimistic in October.

The consumer confidence index stood at -37.0 in October, the same as in September. Moreover, the consumer sentiment index remained well below the long-term average. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -37.0.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:54 Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen - Angst vor KI-Blase
19:40 Russische Opposition kritisiert Sanktionen der EU
19:27 Merz: Bald Wiederaufnahme Chiplieferungen von Nexperia
19:22 ROUNDUP 2: Merz fordert 'globale Kraftanstrengung' für den Klimaschutz
18:50 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Negativer Wochenausklang
18:25 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX geht etwas tiefer ins Wochenende
18:23 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verluste - Sorgen im US-Tech-Sektor halten an
18:08 Aktien Europa Schluss: Negativer Wochenausklang
17:55 Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Verluste - Sorgen im US-Tech-Sektor halten an
17:53 Tote und Verletzte durch Beschuss im Gebiet Cherson