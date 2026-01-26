Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.01.2026 19:41:43

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Down

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels Monday morning, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory till the penultimate hour of the day's session before staging a marginal recovery.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,059.31, climbed to 13,164.20 before settling at 13,142.02, down 5.11 points or 0.04% from previous close.

Worries about trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat that his administration will impose a 100% tariff on Canada if its strikes a trade deal with China hurt sentiment a bit. Also, investors were cautious, looking ahead to the monetary policy announcement from the Federal Reserve.

Julius Baer, Partners Group, Sandoz Group and Kuehne + Nagel lost 1.4 to 1.7%. Richemont ended lower by about 1.25%.

SGS, Nestle, Alcon, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Amrize, Lonza Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Swisscom and Sonova closed down by 0.4 to 1%.

Holcim moved up 1.4%. ABB and Logitech International, both moved up by a little over 1%. Roche Holding ended 0.7% up, while UBS Group gained 0.4%.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

