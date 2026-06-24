|
24.06.2026 19:43:16
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - After a flat start, the Switzerland market kept edging higher and higher Wednesday, and eventually ended the day's session on a strong note, with investors mostly reacting to corporate news.
The benchmark SMI, which climbed to new record high of 14,142.38, settled with a gain of 207.05 points or 1.49% at 14,117.75.
Givaudan gained nearly 4.5% after the company expanded its hair care palette by introducing a fragrance precursor for hair applications.
Galderma Group moved up 4.71% and Richemont closed higher by a little over 4%.
Alcon gained nearly 4%, while Kuehne + Nagel, Nestle, Geberit, SGS, Amrize, Lonza Group and Sandoz Group closed up by 2.5%-3.6%.
Sika, Straumann Holding, Roche, Lindt & Spruengli and Swiss Re also moved up sharply.
Holcim, UBS Group and Logitech International ended lower by 1.58%, 1.27% and 1.04%, respectively. Julius Baer, Partners Group and Swiss Life Holding also closed weak.
A report from UBS & CFA Society Switzerland said Swiss investor sentiment deteriorated to -25.0 in June from -11.1 in May, remaining firmly in negative territory. The expectations index declined by 13.9 points on the month, partially reversing the improvement recorded over the previous two months.
Meanwhile, assessments of current economic conditions improved, with the current conditions gauge rising to 2.8 in June from -2.8 in May.
Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen
Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.Weiterlesen!
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Woodward
✅ Howmet Aerospace
✅ STMicroelectronics
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuem Allzeithoch: SMI geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Mittwoch neue Rekorde erklimmen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte unterdessen im Minus. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte überwiegend fester.