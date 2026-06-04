|
04.06.2026 19:57:19
Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note
(RTTNews) - After a cautious start, stocks slowly gained in strength and stayed firm right through the session on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several counters and eventually ended the day on a bright note.
The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,395.00, settled at 13,341.27, gaining 122.95 points or 0.93%.
Roche moved up 4.2%. The drugmaker has developed a research use only molecular PCR test, via its subsidiary TIB MOLBIOL, to detect the rare Ebola Bundibugyo virus.
Partners Group climbed 3.73%, while Novartis, Alcon, Sonova and SGS gained 1.6%-2%.
Swiss Re, Julius Baer, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Sandoz Group, Givaudan and Helvetia Baloise Holding moved up 1%-1.5%.
Geberit, Straumann Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group and Zurich Insurance Group also closed on firm note.
Logitech International shed about 2.3%. Galderma Group closed nearly 2% down, while ABB, Holci, Sika, Lindt & Spruengli and Nestle lost 0.7%-1.1%.
In economic news, Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in May after rising to a 5-month high in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said.
The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 3% in May, the same as in April. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7%.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, also stayed unchanged at 2.7% in May.
Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.1% from 3%.
Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.Weiterlesen!
3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische soie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich in Rot.