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04.06.2026 19:57:19

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - After a cautious start, stocks slowly gained in strength and stayed firm right through the session on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several counters and eventually ended the day on a bright note.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,395.00, settled at 13,341.27, gaining 122.95 points or 0.93%.

Roche moved up 4.2%. The drugmaker has developed a research use only molecular PCR test, via its subsidiary TIB MOLBIOL, to detect the rare Ebola Bundibugyo virus.

Partners Group climbed 3.73%, while Novartis, Alcon, Sonova and SGS gained 1.6%-2%.

Swiss Re, Julius Baer, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Sandoz Group, Givaudan and Helvetia Baloise Holding moved up 1%-1.5%.

Geberit, Straumann Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group and Zurich Insurance Group also closed on firm note.

Logitech International shed about 2.3%. Galderma Group closed nearly 2% down, while ABB, Holci, Sika, Lindt & Spruengli and Nestle lost 0.7%-1.1%.

In economic news, Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in May after rising to a 5-month high in the previous month, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said.

The unadjusted unemployment rate stood at 3% in May, the same as in April. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.7%.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, also stayed unchanged at 2.7% in May.

Meanwhile, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.1% from 3%.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
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12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’914.84 19.73 SK8B9U
Short 14’201.86 13.77 SZEB1U
Short 14’711.66 8.96 SBB9HU
SMI-Kurs: 13’341.27 04.06.2026 17:30:15
Long 12’829.74 19.44 SA2BCU
Long 12’558.16 13.91 SW7BAU
Long 12’019.96 8.93 SDMB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Diese Aktien stehen im 1. Quartal 2026 im Gates Foundation Trust-Depot
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Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
In diese Unternehmen investierte Bill Ackman Anfang 2026
Depot enthüllt
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Depot von Stanley Druckenmiller im ersten Quartal: Viel Bewegung bei Tech-Investitionen
Das in New York ansässige Duquesne Family Office des legendären Starinvestors Stanley Druckenmil ...
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