Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 48’919 -0.2%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9165 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’345 -1.3%  Bitcoin 63’894 -6.5%  Dollar 0.7662 -0.3%  Öl 70.5 2.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Riot Platforms meldet für Dezember höchsten Bitcoin-Verkauf der Unternehmensgeschichte
USD Coin: So viel hätte ein Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
So hätte sich eine Investition in Solana von vor 5 Jahren ausgezahlt
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Ausblick: Raiffeisen legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
29.01.2026 19:21:57

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note; ABB Rises Sharply On Strong Earnings, Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a slightly weak note Thursday morning, but gained in strength as the day progressed and eventually settled on a firm note, outperforming most of the other markets in Europe.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,941.92 in early trades, rose to a high of 13,201.33 before settling at 13,147.93, gaining 124.12 points or 0.95%.

ABB surged 8.5% on higher fourth-quarter earnings and strong order growth. In the fourth quarter, net incomeclimbed 29% to $1.27 billion from last year's $987 million. Basic earnings per share grew 30% to $0.70 from $0.54 a year ago.

Orders climbed 36% on a reported basis and 32% on a comparable basis from last year to $10.32 billion.

The firm also intends to launch a new share buyback program of up to $2.0 billion, running until January 27, 2027.

Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates comparable revenue growth in the 7% to 10% range, and operational EBITA margin to increase year-on-year, excluding the announced real estate gains.

Roche Holding climbed up more than 2.5% and Lindt & Spruengli gained about 2.1%. Nestle advanced 1.3%.

Kuehne + Nagel, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Swiss Life Holding posted moderate gains.

Givaudan tumbled 6.8%. Lonza Group drifted down 2.3% and Straumann Holding lost about 2%.

VAT Group, Logitech International, Amrize, Partners Group, Geberit and Richemont lost 1 to 1.7%, and Galderma Group slid nearly 1%. UBS Group ended with a loss of 0.52%.

In economic news, data from the Federal Customs Adminstration showed Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in the final quarter of 2025 as exports fell amid an increase in imports.

The trade surplus for the fourth quarter was CHF 11.9 billion, down from CHF 13.2 billion in the third quarter. In real terms, exports declined 4% after a 4.6% fall in the September quarter. Meanwhile, imports rose 1.2% versus a 1.6% growth in the previous three-month period.

In nominal terms, exports climbed 0.8%, and imports were 3.3% higher compared to the third quarter.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 3.3% year-on-year in December. In the whole year 2025, total watch exports registered a decrease of 1.7% compared with 2024.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:15 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
13:33 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
11:48 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
10:02 SMI taucht kräftig ab
09:41 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’655.32 19.58 S8QBLU
Short 13’944.46 13.64 SXXBOU
Short 14’449.45 8.89 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’147.93 29.01.2026 17:30:32
Long 12’596.28 19.88 SHAB3U
Long 12’315.99 13.93 S6EBMU
Long 11’780.09 8.89 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Deutsche Bank-Aktie verliert: Razzia bei deutschem Branchenprimus - Verdacht der Geldwäsche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kurssprung bei NVIDIA-Aktie: China-Geschäft vor Comeback dank H200-Freigabe
Ausblick: ASML NV verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
Hold-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Roche-Aktie
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Logitech-Aktie mit Berg- und Talfahrt: Computerzubehörhersteller mit starkem dritten Quartal

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:45 Iran bestellt deutschen Botschafter ins Außenministerium ein
19:44 ROUNDUP: So sieht die neue S-Klasse von Mercedes aus
19:36 Adidas mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet - Aktienrückkauf
19:19 OTS: Vetter Pharma International / Eine der größten Einzelinvestitionen der ...
19:03 Trump: Luftraum über Venezuela wird geöffnet
19:00 Klitschko: Noch über 450 Wohnblöcke ohne Heizung in Kiew
18:55 Trump: Putin stimmt Angriffspause auf Kiew für eine Woche zu
18:52 So sieht die neue S-Klasse von Mercedes aus
18:46 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies entscheidet sich für den Chemelot Industrial Park als Standort für seine einzigartige Industrieanlage
18:45 ROUNDUP2/EU-Einigung: Irans Revolutionsgarden kommen auf Terrorliste