Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note; ABB Rises Sharply On Strong Earnings, Guidance

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a slightly weak note Thursday morning, but gained in strength as the day progressed and eventually settled on a firm note, outperforming most of the other markets in Europe.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,941.92 in early trades, rose to a high of 13,201.33 before settling at 13,147.93, gaining 124.12 points or 0.95%.

ABB surged 8.5% on higher fourth-quarter earnings and strong order growth. In the fourth quarter, net incomeclimbed 29% to $1.27 billion from last year's $987 million. Basic earnings per share grew 30% to $0.70 from $0.54 a year ago.

Orders climbed 36% on a reported basis and 32% on a comparable basis from last year to $10.32 billion.

The firm also intends to launch a new share buyback program of up to $2.0 billion, running until January 27, 2027.

Looking ahead, in the first quarter of 2026, the company anticipates comparable revenue growth in the 7% to 10% range, and operational EBITA margin to increase year-on-year, excluding the announced real estate gains.

Roche Holding climbed up more than 2.5% and Lindt & Spruengli gained about 2.1%. Nestle advanced 1.3%.

Kuehne + Nagel, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Swiss Life Holding posted moderate gains.

Givaudan tumbled 6.8%. Lonza Group drifted down 2.3% and Straumann Holding lost about 2%.

VAT Group, Logitech International, Amrize, Partners Group, Geberit and Richemont lost 1 to 1.7%, and Galderma Group slid nearly 1%. UBS Group ended with a loss of 0.52%.

In economic news, data from the Federal Customs Adminstration showed Switzerland's foreign trade surplus decreased in the final quarter of 2025 as exports fell amid an increase in imports.

The trade surplus for the fourth quarter was CHF 11.9 billion, down from CHF 13.2 billion in the third quarter. In real terms, exports declined 4% after a 4.6% fall in the September quarter. Meanwhile, imports rose 1.2% versus a 1.6% growth in the previous three-month period.

In nominal terms, exports climbed 0.8%, and imports were 3.3% higher compared to the third quarter.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports grew 3.3% year-on-year in December. In the whole year 2025, total watch exports registered a decrease of 1.7% compared with 2024.