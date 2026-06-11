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11.06.2026 19:56:19
Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note
(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while at the start of the session, the Switzerland stock market stayed positive on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters.
The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 13,403.78 at the start, climbed to a high of 13,635.13 around mid-afternoon and finally settled at 13,529.65, gaining 66.32 points or 0.49%.
VAT Group climbed nearly 4%. Richemont gained about 2.7%, while ABB and Novartis added 2.1% each. Galderma Group ended 1.1% up.
Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim, Lindt & Spruengli and Helvetia Baloise Holding advanced 0.6%-1%.
Roche closed 0.43% up. Roche announced that the FDA has granted priority review to its supplemental biologics license application, seeking approval for expanded use of adjuvant Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza, in combination with FOLFOX6 chemotherapy.
The therapy is intended to serve as the adjuvant treatment for patients with stage III deficient DNA mismatch repair or microsatellite instability-high colon cancer.
Partners Group closed lower by 3% and Sonova drifted down 2.56%. Geberit, Sika, Straumann Holding and Logitech International shed 2%-2.1%.
Alcon, Lonza Group, Swisscom, SGS, Schindler Ps, UBS Group and Julius Baer also closed weak.
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: Wall Street stark -- SMI schlussendlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst nach Richtungssuche stabil -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf positivem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich empfindlich. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.