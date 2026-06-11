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11.06.2026 19:56:19

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while at the start of the session, the Switzerland stock market stayed positive on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several frontline counters.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 13,403.78 at the start, climbed to a high of 13,635.13 around mid-afternoon and finally settled at 13,529.65, gaining 66.32 points or 0.49%.

VAT Group climbed nearly 4%. Richemont gained about 2.7%, while ABB and Novartis added 2.1% each. Galderma Group ended 1.1% up.

Kuehne + Nagel, Holcim, Lindt & Spruengli and Helvetia Baloise Holding advanced 0.6%-1%.

Roche closed 0.43% up. Roche announced that the FDA has granted priority review to its supplemental biologics license application, seeking approval for expanded use of adjuvant Tecentriq and Tecentriq Hybreza, in combination with FOLFOX6 chemotherapy.

The therapy is intended to serve as the adjuvant treatment for patients with stage III deficient DNA mismatch repair or microsatellite instability-high colon cancer.

Partners Group closed lower by 3% and Sonova drifted down 2.56%. Geberit, Sika, Straumann Holding and Logitech International shed 2%-2.1%.

Alcon, Lonza Group, Swisscom, SGS, Schindler Ps, UBS Group and Julius Baer also closed weak.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

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SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:48 Julius Bär: 27.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
13:30 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
09:48 Marktüberblick: Telekom-Werte gesucht
09:10 SMI präsentiert sich weiterhin stabil
09:03 SpaceX vor IPO: Musk plant den grössten Börsengang aller Zeiten
06:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte im Korrekturmodus
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’139.35 19.80 SHSBXU
Short 14’443.69 13.60 SYDBQU
Short 14’992.24 8.74 S3PBUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’529.65 11.06.2026 17:30:08
Long 13’050.28 19.80 SKBOPU
Long 12’756.00 13.88 BSUBWU
Long 12’214.46 8.95 SBABSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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