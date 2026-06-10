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10.06.2026 19:38:52

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After staying fairly well above the flat line till about an hour past noon, the Switzerland market briefly fell into negative territory on Wednesday but recovered swiftly and held firm to eventually end the day's session on a strong note.

The mood in the market remained fairly positive despite Middle East tensions, and fears of possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the foreseeable future.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 13,312.39 mid way through the session, ended with a gain of 107.02 points or 0.8% at 13,463.33, slightly off the day's high.

VAT Group climbed about 3.5%. Nestle gained 2.57% and Sandoz Group climbed 2.2%. Swisscom, Roche and Swiss Re ended up by 1.85%, 1.6% and 1.56%, respectively.

Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding, Kuehne + Nagel, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Richemont, Lonza, Galderma Group, Partners Group and Novartis also closed higher.

Julius Baer, Logitech International, ABB, Sonova and Straumann Holding shed 1%-1.6%. Sika also finished notably lower.

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Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

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Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

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mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’988.82 19.93 SAIB4U
Short 14’272.78 13.91 SYMBIU
Short 14’821.10 8.85 SJBE8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’463.33 10.06.2026 17:31:26
Long 12’903.53 19.64 SE2BZU
Long 12’597.64 13.63 SQ6BJU
Long 12’089.36 8.96 SGSB6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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