Swiss Market Ends Notably Lower; Sika, Novartis Decline Sharply

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market kept drifting lower and lower after a weak start on Tuesday and eventually ended the day's session firmly in negative territory.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 167.44 points or 1.34% at 12,360.15, slightly off the session's low of 12,343.31.

Sika ended nearly 6% down. The stock lost ground as JP Morgan cut its rating to "underweight" from "neutral", and cut its target price sharply to CHF 160.

Novartis closed 4.1% down. The drugmaker has defended its $12 billion deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences ahead of the U.S. firm getting late-stage data for its muscle disorder treatment next year, saying it was "an appropriate risk to take".

Roche Holding, Straumann Holding, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Lonza Group and VAT Group lost 1.3 to 2.4%.

Holcim gained nearly 1% after JP Morgan raised the stock's target price.

Galderma Group climbed about 2.3%. Amrize gained 1.14%. Swatch Group and UBS Group also closed on a firm note.