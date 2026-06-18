Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’766 -0.4%  SPI 19’463 -0.3%  Dow 51’639 0.3%  DAX 25’027 0.4%  Euro 0.9227 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’323 0.4%  Gold 4’230 -0.7%  Bitcoin 50’331 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8048 1.5%  Öl 78.4 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
SpaceX156888148UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
FreeCast-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Kooperation mit SpaceX' Starlink treibt den Kurs an
Nebius-Aktie zieht zeitnah in NASDAQ 100 ein - KI-Rally schiebt Aktie auf Rekordniveau
Apple-Aktie höher: Chef Tim Cook hält Preiserhöhungen für unvermeidlich
IREN-Aktie klettert: Analyst bewertet mit Buy - Fokus auf KI-Strategie
Aktien im Minus: Oracle widerspricht Berichten über geplatzten Microsoft-Deal
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.06.2026 20:07:47

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - Save for a few minutes early on in the session, the Switzerland market languished in negative territory on Thursday as investors remained reluctant to make significant moves, digesting the central bank's rate decision, and closely following geopolitical news.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 49.41 points or 0.36% at 13,765.83 after scaling a high of 13,836.55 and a low of 13,743.43 intraday.

Drugmakers Roche (down 2.68%) and Novartis (down 2.45%), were the major losers in the benchmark index. Partners Group drifted down nearly 2%, while Sandoz Group ended 1.6% down.

Kuehne + Nagel and Alcon both closed lower by about 1.25%. Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding and Helvetia Baloise Holding ended modestly lower.

Sika moved up nearly 3%. UBS Group gained 2.65% and Straumann Holding ended 2.61% up.

SGS, ABB and Richemont gained 1.7%-1.9%. Logitech International, Julius Baer, Geberit, Givaudan and VAT Group posted moderate gains.

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) left its policy rate unchanged at 0%, despite rising inflation. The move was in line with expectations.

The SNB had lowered the key rate by 175 basis points since March 2024. The bank exited its negative rate in 2022 after holding it for over seven years.

"If necessary, the SNB has an increased willingness to intervene in the foreign exchange market," the bank said.

"The SNB thereby counters a rapid and excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, which would jeopardise price stability in Switzerland," the bank added.

Citing the impact of higher energy prices, the bank raised its inflation forecast for 2026 to 0.6% from 0.5%. Inflation is expected to remain at 0.6% next year and to rise marginally to 0.7% in 2028.

The central bank maintained its growth outlook for both 2026 and 2027. For this year, growth is projected at around 1% and about 1.5% next year.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's trade surplus rose to CHF 5.64 billion in May from CHF 3.28 billion in April.

In nominal terms, exports expanded sharply by 13.4% monthly in May, while imports were only 3.4% higher. Real exports climbed 5%, and imports logged a slower growth of 0.2%, the data showed.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag

Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:36 Julius Bär: 15.01% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Galderma Group AG, Logitech International SA, Swiss Life Holding AG
11:25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – In der Umlaufbahn/Hochtief – Vom Bauwert zur KI-Story
09:10 SMI rückt weiter vor
09:10 Marktüberblick: Banken haussieren – Autowerte unter Druck
17.06.26 Ein Friedensabkommen, über das noch verhandelt wird
16.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’352.30 19.32 SQEBJU
Short 14’652.88 13.68 S8QBNU
Short 15’181.98 8.91 S3CBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’765.83 18.06.2026 17:30:04
Long 13’215.62 19.88 SXBKNU
Long 12’913.47 13.95 SE2BZU
Long 12’336.03 8.80 SATBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Volkswagen-Aktie mit Verlusten: VW-Chef bekräftigt Sparkurs - Aufsichtsrätin tritt ab
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Optionen ziehen Anleger an - Experten mahnen zur Vorsicht - Aktie erstmals im Minus
Michael Burry kritisch gegenüber SpaceX-Aktie - eine Wette gegen Elon Musk kommt dennoch nicht in Frage
Straumann-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Margenprognose für 2026 deutlich angehoben
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
Partners Group-Aktie büsst ein: Bestehender Fonds wird in Beteiligungs- und Realisierungsaktien geteilt
FreeCast-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: Kooperation mit SpaceX' Starlink treibt den Kurs an
Kuros-Aktie schwächer: Weitere MagnetOs-Strategie vorgestellt
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Kaum verändert erwartet - Bühne frei für Warsh

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.