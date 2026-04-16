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Plus500 Depot
16.04.2026 20:12:48

Swiss Market Ends Modestly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Swiss stock market ended modestly lower on Thursday, after staying in negative territory for much of the trading session as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, looking ahead to further talks between U.S. and Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 46.41 points or 0.35% at 13,173.17, nearly 80 points down from the session's high of 13,252.12.

Sandoz Group and Galderma Group ended down by 3.83% and 3.1%, respectively. Amrize ended nearly 2% down.

VAT Group ended nearly 1.5% down. The group reported first quarter sales of 221 million Swiss francs, down 20% year on year, or down 9% on a constant currency basis. VAT confirmed the positive outlook provided at the full-year announcement in early March.

Roche shed about 1%. The company said that it would start a late-stage study for a gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy to seek approval in the European Union after drug regulators in the bloc turned it down last year.

Straumann Holding, Novartis, Geberit, UBS Group, Alcon and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.6%-1.1%.

Logitech International climbed more than 2.5%. SGS ended up by about 2.4%. Sika closed 1.3% up, while Kuehne + Nagel, Swiss Life Holding, Partners Group and Nestle posted modest gains.

In economic news, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's producer and import prices increased for the first time in eleven months in March.

The producer and import price index posted a monthly increase of 0.2% in March, reversing a 0.3% decrease in February. Rising prices were particularly evident for petroleum products, as well as crude oil and natural gas. On a yearly basis, producer and import prices fell 2.7%.

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Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17:25 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
13:30 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
11:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: M&A – Megadeals als Renditetreiber/ams-OSRAM / ASML – High-Tech "Made in Europe"
09:23 Marktüberblick: Aixtron haussiert nach Zahlen
08:59 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
14.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’711.06 19.73 SXEBNU
Short 13’987.49 13.92 SF9BXU
Short 14’514.98 8.93 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’173.17 16.04.2026 17:31:58
Long 12’629.15 19.73 SQ6BJU
Long 12’328.43 13.63 S0EBKU
Long 11’803.89 8.87 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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