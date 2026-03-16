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16.03.2026 18:44:14
Swiss Market Ends Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - After showing weakness till about an hour past noon, Swiss stocks found some support and moved higher on Monday, largely in line with the trend seen across other markets in Europe. A drop in oil prices aided sentiment a bit.
With several central banks, including the Swiss National Bank, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England scheduled to make their policy announcements this week, the mood in the market remained cautious.
The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,750.07 around mid-morning, climbed to 12,936.30 and finally settled at 12,882.20, gaining 42.93 points or 0.33%.
Holcim, the top gainer in the SMI index, moved up 2.1%. Helvetia Baloise Holdings and Zurich Insurance gained 1.88% and 1.75%, respectively.
Logitech International, Sandoz Group, Swiss Life Holding and Galderma Group moved up 1%-1.2%. Schindler Ps, Geberit, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Alcon, Roche Holding and Swisscom posted modest gains.
Tecan Group shares ended down by 3.4% on weak results. The laboratory automation company swung to a full-year net loss of CHF 110.7 million in 2025 and forecast that sales will increase in the low single-digit percentage range in local currencies in 2026.
Sonova ended down by about 2.8%. Lindt & Spruengli closed 1.78% down, and SGS drifted down 1.34%. Partners Group, Julius Baer and Nestle ended modestly lower.
Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?
Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.
Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich leicht im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Montag in die Gewinnzone drehen. Der deutsche Leitindex kämpfte sich über die Nulllinie zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich.