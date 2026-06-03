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Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück
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Plus500 Depot
03.06.2026 19:42:24

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while at the start, the Switzerland market stayed weak on Wednesday amid uncertainty about a full-fledged U.S.- Iran ceasefire in the Middle East following the latest wave of strikes and counterstrikes by the warring nations.

The benchmark SMI ended down by 87.40 points or 0.66% at 13,218.32. The index, which edged up to 13,338.07 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,152.78 about an hour past noon.

Partners Group tanked 16.3% following the group capping withdrawals at one of its evergreen private equity funds amid heightened redemption pressure.

According to a Bloomberg report, the firm said its $8.6 billion Global Value SICAV fund was limiting redemptions to 5% of net asset value per quarter after withdrawal requests surged to an estimated 9.8% in the second quarter,

Logitech International ended down by about 5.2%. Lonza Group, Richemont, Zurich Insurance, UBS Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Galderma Group lost 1.25%-1.51%.

VAT Group, Givaudan, Holcim, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Nestle also ended weak.

Lindt & Spruengli climbed 1.59%. SGS moved up nearly 1%, while Roche and Geberit gained 0.6% each. Novartis and Kuehne + Nagel posted modest gains.

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Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’761.31 19.42 S7DB8U
Short 14’035.16 13.86 SYKBAU
Short 14’552.78 8.99 SYYBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’218.32 03.06.2026 17:31:23
Long 12’652.11 19.28 SI6BUU
Long 12’381.66 13.93 S9OBOU
Long 11’838.33 8.93 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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