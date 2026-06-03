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03.06.2026 19:42:24
Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower
(RTTNews) - Save for a very brief while at the start, the Switzerland market stayed weak on Wednesday amid uncertainty about a full-fledged U.S.- Iran ceasefire in the Middle East following the latest wave of strikes and counterstrikes by the warring nations.
The benchmark SMI ended down by 87.40 points or 0.66% at 13,218.32. The index, which edged up to 13,338.07 in early trades, dropped to a low of 13,152.78 about an hour past noon.
Partners Group tanked 16.3% following the group capping withdrawals at one of its evergreen private equity funds amid heightened redemption pressure.
According to a Bloomberg report, the firm said its $8.6 billion Global Value SICAV fund was limiting redemptions to 5% of net asset value per quarter after withdrawal requests surged to an estimated 9.8% in the second quarter,
Logitech International ended down by about 5.2%. Lonza Group, Richemont, Zurich Insurance, UBS Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding and Galderma Group lost 1.25%-1.51%.
VAT Group, Givaudan, Holcim, Swisscom, Swiss Life Holding, ABB and Nestle also ended weak.
Lindt & Spruengli climbed 1.59%. SGS moved up nearly 1%, while Roche and Geberit gained 0.6% each. Novartis and Kuehne + Nagel posted modest gains.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Tokio letztlich sehr fest - Hongkong deutlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Verluste. An der Wall Street geht es nach unten. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte uneinheitlich.