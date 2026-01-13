Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended lower on Tuesday, after remaining weak right through the session, as concerns about tariffs and geopolitical tensions rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 13,312.51 and 13,416.66, settled with a loss of 62.25 points or 0.46% at 13,364.73.

Sika tanked 9.5% after the company's fourth-quarter sales missed estimates. The construction chemicals maker has cut its full-year profit margin guidance. Prelimiary full-year revenue was CHF11.2 billion, down nearly 5% from the prior year.

Sika said it expects full-year earnings margin to be slightly above 19%, as against previous estimate of 19.5% to 19.8%.

Galderma Group closed lower by about 3%. Amrize ended 2.61% down, while Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Swiss Life Holding finished lower by 2.3%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Holcim, Sandoz Group, Lonza Group, Swiss Re, Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps and Geberit also ended notably lower.

Sonova rallied 4.23%. Julius Baer climbed about 2.75%. Kuehne + Nagel, VAT Group and ABB gained 0.4 to 0.5%.