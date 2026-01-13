Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.01.2026 19:11:30

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended lower on Tuesday, after remaining weak right through the session, as concerns about tariffs and geopolitical tensions rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 13,312.51 and 13,416.66, settled with a loss of 62.25 points or 0.46% at 13,364.73.

Sika tanked 9.5% after the company's fourth-quarter sales missed estimates. The construction chemicals maker has cut its full-year profit margin guidance. Prelimiary full-year revenue was CHF11.2 billion, down nearly 5% from the prior year.

Sika said it expects full-year earnings margin to be slightly above 19%, as against previous estimate of 19.5% to 19.8%.

Galderma Group closed lower by about 3%. Amrize ended 2.61% down, while Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli and Swiss Life Holding finished lower by 2.3%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Holcim, Sandoz Group, Lonza Group, Swiss Re, Straumann Holding, Schindler Ps and Geberit also ended notably lower.

Sonova rallied 4.23%. Julius Baer climbed about 2.75%. Kuehne + Nagel, VAT Group and ABB gained 0.4 to 0.5%.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:18 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Siemens Energy AG
10:08 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, UBS
09:33 Marktüberblick: Nikkei 225 bricht aus
09:10 Die Luft wird dünner
08:00 Anlegen, wo die Zukunft bereits Gegenwart ist
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Auf Rekordniveau in die neue Woche
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

