Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’299 -0.5%  SPI 16’989 -0.6%  Dow 46’923 -0.8%  DAX 23’734 -1.3%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’611 -1.0%  Gold 3’986 0.2%  Bitcoin 81’680 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8069 -0.4%  Öl 63.0 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343
Top News
Netflix-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Netflix im Oktober mehrheitlich zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie: Höhenflug geht weiter - Diese Szenarien bestimmen die Zukunft des KI-Marktführers
Ausblick: Airbnb gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Peloton Interactive zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Daimler Truck stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
06.11.2025 19:04:25

Swiss Market Ends Moderately Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed moderately lower on Thursday after struggling for support right through the session. Investors reacted to earnings announcements, and the nation's employment data.

The benchmark SMI settled with a loss of 64.67 points or 0.52% at 12,298.86.

Amrize ended down 3.64%. ABB, Partners Group, Swatch Group and Sonova lost 1.6 to 2.2%.

Holcim, SGS, VAT Group, Richemon, UBS Group, Lonza Group and Swiss Re ended lower by 1 to 1.4%. Alcon and Straumann Holding also closed notably lower.

Swisscom climbed about 3.25%. Galderman Group gained 1.1%. Geberit and Logitech International ended higher by 0.84% and 0.5%, respectively.

Watches Of Switzerland Group shares gained more than 5% on strong first-half results. The company reported revenue of £845 million for the first-quarter, up 10% at constant currency compared to analyst expectations of £825 million.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said Switzerland's unemployment rate increased slightly in October to the highest level in eight months.

The unadjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9% in October, up from 2.8% in September. Moreover, a similar rate was last seen in February. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.5%.

The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 3.1% from 3.2%.

Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 3%.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Amazon setzt alles auf KI – neue Milliarden-Allianz mit OpenAI & Aktie im Fokus!
14:36 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
14:30 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:48 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle – Korrektur als Chance?/Apple – Neue Produkte, hohe Ziele
10:27 SMI rückt weiter vor
09:01 Marktüberblick: Autowerte nach BMW-Zahlen gesucht
08:51 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’813.11 19.94 S2S3YU
Short 13’084.51 13.89 U5BSSU
Short 13’569.35 8.96 UJOBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’298.86 06.11.2025 17:31:06
Long 11’804.58 19.62 SG1BPU
Long 11’547.40 13.89 BO0SVU
Long 11’054.12 8.96 S9VBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt zurück: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - Deal für ziviles Geschäft im Blick
Novo Nordisk-Aktie in Rot: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Almonty Industries: Bilanzvorlage zum letzten Quartal
Marvell-Aktie auf dem Radar: SoftBank plant grössten Deal der Halbleiterbranche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nach schwachem Oktober konzentrieren sich Anleger schon auf das Jahr 2026
Ausblick: HENSOLDT informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
DHL-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Operativen Gewinn entgegen der Erwartungen gesteigert
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: Wachstumsambitionen wegen fehlender Installationskapazitäten reduziert
Zurich-Aktie fällt aber: Starke Entwicklung in der Schaden- und Lebensversicherung

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:23 Comeback der Agrardiesel-Subvention
19:22 Drohnensichtung in Göteborg - Deutsche Flüge betroffen
18:55 Steinmeier: Lobito-Korridor in Afrika bietet Chancen für deutsche Unternehmen
18:54 Gabriel und Altmaier vor Landtags-Ausschuss in Schwerin
18:53 Umfrage: große Sorgen um Kompromissfähigkeit der Parteien
18:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank erhöht fairen Wert für Heidelberg Materials - 'Kaufen'
18:19 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX verliert leicht
18:15 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Schwächer - Anleger bleiben vorsichtig
18:09 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rutscht ab - Quartalsberichte im Fokus
18:08 Merz reist zu Klimagipfel nach Brasilien