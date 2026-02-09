Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’518 0.1%  SPI 18’689 0.3%  Dow 50’164 0.1%  DAX 25’015 1.2%  Euro 0.9134 -0.4%  EStoxx50 6’059 1.0%  Gold 5’066 2.2%  Bitcoin 54’009 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7665 -1.3%  Öl 69.1 1.4% 
09.02.2026 19:52:09

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - Switzerland market's equity index SMI ended marginally up after a choppy rise on Monday as stocks moved in a tight range with investors somewhat reluctant to make significant moves.

The SMI, which moved between 13,475.64 and 13,542.86, settled at 13,517.73, gaining 14.67 points or 0.11%.

Sandoz Group surged 2.85% and Amrize moved up 2.7%. Holcim and ABB ended with gains of 2.5% and 2.15%, respectively.

Galderma Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Partners Group, SGS gained 1%-1.85%. Richemont, Schindler Ps, Swiss Life Holding, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Logitech International and UBS Group also closed on a firm note.

Givaudan, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Swisscom, Roche Holding, Nestle, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group and Straumann Holding ended weak.

Survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed confidence among Swiss consumers increased marginally at the start of the year, survey results from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed Monday.

The consumer confidence index rose to -30 in January from -31 in December. The expected score was -33.0. In the corresponding month last year, the reading was also -30.

Among the four components, the indexes for past financial situation and timing of major purchases improved compared to last year, while the indicator for financial outlook barely changed.

