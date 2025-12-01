Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’851 0.1%  SPI 17’661 0.1%  Dow 47’559 -0.3%  DAX 23’589 -1.0%  Euro 0.9339 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’667 0.0%  Gold 4’237 0.5%  Bitcoin 68’653 -5.5%  Dollar 0.8042 0.0%  Öl 63.2 -0.1% 
01.12.2025 19:23:33

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Monday after a choppy session as investors stayed a bit reluctant to make significant moves. Data showing an increase in Swiss retail sales aided sentiment a bit.

The benchmark SMI, which moved between 12,804.37 and 12,878.38, settled with a gain of 16.77 points or 0.13% at 12,850.73.

VAT Group, the top gainer, moved up 3.2%. Richemont and Swatch Group closed nearly 2% up, while Sonova and Straumann Holding gained 1.65% and 1.53%, respectively.

Lonza Group, Schindler Ps, Kuehne + Nagel, Logitech International, Amrize and Roche Holding moved up 0.5 to 1%.

SGS closed down by 2.34%. Galderma Group and Partners Group lost 1.19% and 1%, respectively. Swiss Life Holding, ABB, Lindt & Spruengli, Sika and Swisscom also ended weak.

In economic news, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales in Switzerland advanced 2.7% year-on-year in October, surpassing market estimates of a 1.2% gain and following an upwardly revised 1.8% increase in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, retail trade rose 0.7% in October, following a downwardly revised 0.5% growth in the prior period. Excluding fuel, retail sales increased by 3% year-on-year in October from 2.3% in September.

