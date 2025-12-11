Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'905 -0.1%  SPI 17'737 -0.1%  Dow 48'679 1.3%  DAX 24'295 0.7%  Euro 0.9330 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5'754 0.8%  Gold 4'266 0.9%  Bitcoin 71'941 -2.2%  Dollar 0.7938 -0.8%  Öl 61.1 -2.3% 
Top News
Nextdoor-Aktie mit deutlichem Kursanstieg: Spekulationen um Zuwachs in der "Meme-Aktien"-Kategorie
Adobe-Aktie steigt: Softwarekonzern gibt zuversichtlichen Ausblick für das neue Geschäftsjahr
Oracle-Aktie trotz kräftigem Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich tiefer
Silber setzt Rekordjagd fort
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
11.12.2025 20:04:14

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Thursday, underperforming most of the other markets in Europe.

Investors digested the Swiss National Bank's policy announcement, and assessed the Federal Reserve's rate cut decision and weighed the future policy stance of the U.S. central bank following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The Swiss National Bank left its interest rate unchanged for the second straight meeting amid weaker inflation outlook.

The benchmark SMI, which drifted down to 12,867.05 in early trades, recovered and moved slightly below the flat line for much of the day's session and finally settled at 12,905.17, down 16.31 points or 0.13% from previous close.

Straumann Holding climbed more than 4%. Amrize gained 3.33% and Kuehne + Nagel gained 2.63%.

Holcim and Julius Baer gained about 2%. UBS Group, Sika, Zurich Insurance, Swiss Re, Sonova and Novartis closed up by 0.5 to 1.3%.

Givaudan tanked 7.7%, weighed down by lower than expected fourth-quarter growth and a cautious sales outlook.

Galderma Group and Lonza Group lost 2.74% and 2.5%, respectively. Alcon closed lower by 1.59% and Roche Holding ended down 1.27%.

Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli, SGS and Swisscom also ended notably lower.

The SNB maintained its policy rate at 0%, in line with expectations.

The central bank had reduced the key rate by 175 basis points since March 2024. The bank exited its negative rate in 2022 after holding it for over seven years.

The bank reiterated that it remains willing to be active in the foreign exchange market as necessary.

The bank said it will continue to monitor the situation and adjust its monetary policy if necessary, in order to ensure price stability.

Inflation outlook for 2025 was retained at 0.2%, while the forecast for 2026 was trimmed to 0.3% from 0.5% and that for 2027 to 0.6% from 0.7%. .

For 2025 as a whole, the SNB expects economic growth of just under 1.5%. For 2026, it expects growth of around 1%.

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14:30 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12:39 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11:59 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
10:23 Roche-Papiere halten SMI in der Spur
10:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold  und Silber – Ein positives Jahr/Holcim – An der Spitze
09:31 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Marktturbulenzen: Warum die Oracle-Zahlen auch Aktien von SAP, Softbank und NVIDIA treffen unter Druck setzen
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street uneins - Dow mit Rekord -- SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen enden am Donnerstag leichter
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:44 Aktien New York: Dow steigt auf Rekordhoch - Oracle brechen ein
19:27 Söder geht EU-Vorschlag zu Verbrenner-Aus nicht weit genug
19:20 GNW-News: Tralent startet Skill-Based Trading Tournaments mit festem Risiko und hohem Gewinnpotenzial
19:17 'Time'-Magazin würdigt KI als 'Person des Jahres'
19:11 Prozess für Wahl der Nachfolge von EZB-Vize gestartet
18:58 ROUNDUP/Kreise: EU-Kommission will Rücknahme von Verbrenner-Aus vorschlagen
18:43 Kreise: EU-Kommission will Rücknahme von Verbrenner-Aus vorschlagen
18:33 Silber setzt Rekordjagd mit Sprung über 64 US-Dollar fort
18:20 Aktien Wien Schluss: Neuer Schwung für ATX-Rekordrally
18:16 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Trotz starken Wachstums brechen Oracle ein