SMI 12'834 0.0%  SPI 17'653 0.1%  Dow 47'716 0.6%  DAX 23'837 0.3%  Euro 0.9321 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'668 0.3%  Gold 4'222 1.5%  Bitcoin 72'997 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8035 -0.2%  Öl 63.4 0.0% 
Wie ETF-Liquidität entsteht: Der Unterschied zwischen Primär- und Sekundärmarkt
So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Chainlink von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment von vor 1 Jahr eingebracht
Hugo Boss offenbar vor Wechsel an AR-Spitze
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
28.11.2025 19:40:47

Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market's benchmark SMI ended roughly flat on Friday after spending much of the day's trading session slightly below the flat line.

It was a mixed session for stocks with investors mostly staying cautious, digesting a batch of economic data and evincing no big interest in making significant moves.

The SMI, which moved in a tight range between 12,799.79 and 12,854.28, settled with a small gain of 2.91 points or 0.02% at 12,833.96.

Amrize climbed nearly 2%. Givaudan and SGS gained 1.71% and 1.65%, respectively. ABB gained 1.05% and Sandoz Group added nearly 1%.

VAT Group, Lonza Group, UBS Group, Galderma Group and Schindler Ps posted modest gains.

Swisscom and Julius Baer both settled lower by 1.2%. Roche Holding, Sonova, Geberit, Swiss Re and Lindt & Spruengli lost 0.25 to 0.6%.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Switzerland's economy contracted in the third quarter as the front-loading effects linked to the US trade policy faded.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.5% sequentially, reversing a 0.2% rise in the second quarter. The SECO confirmed the estimate published on November 17.

A measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy strengthened further in November to the highest level in eight months, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer rose to 101.7 in November from 101.5 in October. Moreover, the indicator continues to remain above its medium-term average of 100, indicating a steady outlook for the Swiss economy.

