Swiss Life Aktie
28.04.2023 18:30:25

Swiss Life publishes financial condition report strong solvency continues

Swiss Life
586.90 CHF 0.81%
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Swiss Life publishes financial condition report strong solvency continues

28-Apr-2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 28 April 2023
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Swiss Life is publishing its financial condition report today. The report with additional information about the 2022 Annual Report already published contains details of Swiss Lifes solvency in addition to information on its operating activity, governance and risk management. It is available at www.swisslife.com/results.

The financial condition report confirms Swiss Lifes strong solvency position, communicated at the beginning of March 2023 in its 2022 annual results: The Swiss Life Groups SST ratio was 215% on 1 January 2023 (previous year: 223%). The solvency ratio is thus above the strategic ambition range of 140 to 190%.

Information

Media Relations
Phone +41 43 284 77 77
media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations
Phone +41 43 284 52 76
investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com 

Follow us on Twitter
@swisslife_group 

Further information
All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases

Swiss Life
The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.

Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products. 

Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of over 17 000 advisors.

a36439eb-11f4-414a-bea7-7290a395e889

Swiss Life corporate film

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
This publication contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, developments and expectations of Swiss Life and those explicitly or implicitly described in these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is reminded that these statements are merely projections and should not be overvalued. Neither Swiss Life nor its Members of the Board of Directors, executive managers, managers, employees or external advisors nor any other person associated with Swiss Life or with any other relationship to the company makes any express or implied representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained in this publication. Swiss Life and the abovementioned persons shall not be liable under any circumstances for any direct or indirect loss resulting from the use of this information. Furthermore, Swiss Life undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any of these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to reflect new information, future events, developments or similar.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Swiss Life Holding AG
General-Guisan-Quai 40
8022 Zürich
Switzerland
Phone: +41432843311
E-mail: investor.rel@swisslife.ch
Internet: www.swisslife.com
ISIN: CH0014852781
Valor: 1485278
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1621133

 
