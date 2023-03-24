|
24.03.2023 07:01:07
Swiss Life publishes 2022 Annual Report
|
Swiss Life Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Zurich, 24 March 2023
The Swiss Life Group is publishing its 2022 Annual Report today. The report is available in the interactive formats PDF and HTML in German and English at www.swisslife.com/ar2022.
In addition to the Consolidated Financial Statements, which were already published when the 2022 annual results were presented on 1 March 2023, the annual report also includes information on the corporate strategy, corporate governance and risk management, as well as the sustainability report.
Alongside its sustainability report, Swiss Life publishes a climate report following the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The climate report is available in English and German at www.swisslife.com/reports.
To the online 2022 Annual Report
Information
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Follow us on Twitter
Further information
Swiss Life
Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.
Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The Swiss Life Group also includes various subsidiaries. The Group employs a workforce of around 10 000 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 17 000 advisors.
Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Swiss Life Holding AG
|General-Guisan-Quai 40
|8022 Zürich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41432843311
|E-mail:
|investor.rel@swisslife.ch
|Internet:
|www.swisslife.com
|ISIN:
|CH0014852781
|Valor:
|1485278
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1591145
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1591145 24-March-2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Fälligkeitstag
|Maximale Rendite p.a.
|Novartis AG / Roche AG / Swiss Life Hldg. N / Swiss RE AG
|119324162
|12.06.2024
|9.96 %
|Helvetia / Swiss Life / Swiss Re
|124058681
|03.12.2024
|9.70 %
|Allianz / AXA / Swiss Life / Zurich
|59517084
|05.10.2023
|9.63 %
Nachrichten zu Swiss Life AG (N)
|
07:27
|Swiss-Life-Chef Patrick Frost verdient gleich viel wie im Vorjahr (AWP)
|
07:01
|Swiss Life publiziert Geschäftsbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
07:01
|Swiss Life publishes 2022 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
06.03.23
|Swiss Life-Aktie steigt: Swiss-Life-Chef fordert kürzere Baubewilligungsfristen (AWP)
|
05.03.23
|Swiss-Life-Chef: Baubewilligungsfristen müssen kürzer werden (AWP)
|
01.03.23
|Swiss Life-Aktie legt zu: Dividendenanhebung nach Gewinnwachstum in 2022 (AWP)
|
01.03.23
|Aktien Schweiz schliessen leichter - Swiss Life nach Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
|
01.03.23
|Swiss Life bleibt in der Erfolgsspur und bezahlt hohe Dividende (AWP)