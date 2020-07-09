<
09.07.2020 10:00:00

Swiss Life 2020 half-year results

Dear All

Swiss Life will release its 2020 half-year results on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 07.00 a.m. (CET).

Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Matthias Aellig, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09.00 a.m. (CET) to present the results to investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the telephone numbers listed below to participate in the call:

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The event will be broadcast live on our website (audio webcast). A replay will be available after the event.


Best regards,


Swiss Life
Investor Relations

Investor.relations@swisslife.ch

+41 43 284 52 76

